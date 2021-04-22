The police officer who killed 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant is a military-trained expert marksman

Ashley Collman
·3 min read
makhia bryant memorial
A pop-up memorial sits at the site where a Columbus Police Department officer shot and killed Ma'Khia Bryant. Jeff Dean/AFP via Getty Images

  • The Columbus, Ohio, police officer who fatally shot a Black teen is identified as Nicholas Reardon.

  • Reardon is a military-trained expert marksman, The Daily Beast reported.

  • The distinction means Reardon scored high on a marksmanship test, using the Air Force's M4A1 rifle.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Columbus, Ohio, police officer who fatally shot a Black teenage girl on Tuesday was a military-trained expert marksman, The Daily Beast reported.

Nicholas Reardon was identified Wednesday as the officer who shot and killed Ma'Khia Bryant, 16. Body-camera footage showed officers responding to a call about a fight, and Reardon shooting at Bryant four times as she lunged towards another girl while holding what appeared to be a knife.

Following the release of Reardon's name on Wednesday, The Daily Beast uncovered old Twitter posts from his alma mater's wrestling team, which posted updates as Reardon went through Air National Guard training in 2017.

Insider was unable to reach the Air National Guard for comment early Thursday morning.

In one January 23, 2017, tweet, the Bishop Watterson High School wrestling team said that Reardon had become an "expert marksman" on the M4A1.

The M4A1 is a type of small rifle that Military.com says is "now the standard issue firearm for most units in the US military."

Becoming an expert marksman on the M4A1 means that Reardon would have scored high during a target practice evaluation with the firearm.

Reardon also appears to be the son of Sgt. Ted Reardon, a 32-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police, The Daily Beast reported.

Ted Reardon retired from the force last year, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Post by Columbus Division of Police.

The post commended Reardon for "training more than 700 recruits at the Columbus Police Academy" and said he will be remembered for "his get in your face training, his heart, his devotion, his passion, and his love of Hallmark movies."

The Facebook post also says that one of Reardon's sons "is currently a Columbus Police recruit." It's likely the post was referring to Nicholas, since the May 2020 post would have been published a few months after Reardon was hired by the department in December 2019.

Insider was unable to reach the Columbus Police Department for confirmation on Nicholas Reardon and Ted Reardon's relationship.

Bryant's death has sparked protests in Columbus, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the inquiry. Reardon has been taken off street duty, according to Interim Police Chief Michael Woods.

Bryant's aunt told The Columbus Dispatch that the girl had become involved in an altercation with someone at her foster residence.

"She was a good kid, she was loving," the aunt told said Tuesday, according to a video posted to Twitter. "She didn't deserve to die like a dog on the street."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James deletes tweet about police officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant

    It's tragic Bryant is dead. There are also important questions about how to handle the aftermath.

  • Columbus police release bodycam footage, identify officer in fatal shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant: What we know

    Columbus police shot and killed a teen girl about 20 minutes before a guilty verdict was announced in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Judges in India say it is the height of greed for steel plants to operate as COVID oxygen supplies in hospitals dwindle

    Two judges said it seemed like "human life is not important," as steel plants are allowed to use oxygen supplies that COVID patients desperately need.

  • EXPLAINER: Training limits officer's choice for deadly force

    The second-guessing of a Columbus police officer who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl Tuesday as she swung a knife toward another girl began just seconds after the last shot, as bystanders demanded to know why the officer had fired his gun. It continued on social media as observers questioned why a stun gun wasn't used, why the officer didn't try to shoot the girl in the leg instead, or why he didn't try to otherwise disarm her. Interim Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods received similar questions at a Wednesday news conference about the death of Ma'Kiah Bryant.

  • 11-year-old among four kids arrested in carjacking, California cops say

    One of the victims falsely said he was an off-duty police officer and the kids fled, cops said.

  • Mom shoots 10-year-old son and places body in car trunk, Kentucky cops say

    She told officers she tried to cut her son’s tongue out of his mouth before shooting him.

  • The Pentagon says more and more Russian troops are amassing near Ukraine, and it is not convinced this is just a training exercise

    The Pentagon says there are now more Russian troops on the border of Ukraine than there were in 2014.

  • Nominated for Nothing: The Assistant is a wake-up call Hollywood needs, but not one it wants

    The incisive drama starring Ozark's Julia Garner was always going to be too real for the Oscars.

  • The Ohio county where a 16-year-old girl was shot by an officer has the highest police shooting death rate, according to a recent study

    Franklin County, where Bryant was shot, accounted for a third of Ohio African-American police intervention fatalities, according to a study.

  • Watch the Opening 7-Minute Scene From Much-Anticipated 'Mortal Kombat' Film

    HBO Max has shared the first 7 minutes of its hugely anticipated Simon McQuoid-directed 'Mortal Kombat' reboot, days before its official release.

  • Ray Fisher Rips WarnerMedia For Tweet About Derek Chauvin Verdict, Social Justice

    On a day when many in Hollywood voiced their support for the guilty verdicts against former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, one response drew a pointed rebuke. WarnerMedia tweeted the following: While this verdict doesn’t bring back those we’ve so wrongly lost, we know that it brings us closer to […]

  • Turning 65: What Medicare Supplement Plan Do Others Choose?

    Faced with numerous and complicated options many men and women turning 65 report significant levels of confusion when having to choose their first Medicare plan option. For those who are soon to be eligible for Medicare a just published report may provide some mind-calming information. The study of over 2,000 individuals who turned 65 in 2020 found that two plans were the overwhelming choice among those opting for Medicare Supplement coverage. Medicare Supplement, often referred to as Medigap, is the choice of some 14 million Americans. Specifically, a Medigap plan enables individuals to utilize any medical provider that accepts Medicare. In 2010 the federal government standardized the types of Medigap plans, creating 10 options designated by A, B, C, D, F, G, K, L, M and N. Beginning in January 2020 two of the more comprehensive and popular plans, C and F, ceased being available to people newly eligible for Medicare. The first national study of 2020 buyers was conducted for the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Medigap Plan G was the choice of 58.8 percent of the first time Medicare enrollees followed by Plan N with 32.8 percent. In third place was High Deductible Plan G selected by 5.8 percent. Medicare Supplement Plan G covers any medical benefit that Original Medicare covers, except for the outpatient deductible. It helps pay for inpatient hospital costs, such as blood transfusions, skilled nursing, and hospice care. Also outpatient medical services such as doctor visits, lab work, diabetes supplies, durable medical equipment, x-rays, ambulance, surgeries and much more. After Medicare pays, Plan G pays all the rest after you pay the once annual deductible ($203 in 2021). The plan also offers some foreign travel emergency benefits. Medicare Supplement Tips For Those Turning 65 The first step for those turning age 65 should consist of gaining an understanding of the available options specific to your local area. Medicare plan choices and even coverage costs can be quite specific based on where you live, right down to your Zip Code. Comparing available medical providers, provider networks as well as what costs are covered and those that are not covered is essential to securing the best coverage for your particular health care needs and preferences You have the most options to get the best Medicare Supplement insurance during the 6-month Medigap Open Enrollment Period. This period begins the first day of the month you're 65 or older and enrolled in Medicare Part B. For example, if you turn 65 and are enrolled in Part B in May, the best time for you to buy a Medigap policy is from May to October. After this enrollment period, your option to buy a Medigap policy may be limited if health conditions exist. Plus, it may cost more. Additional open enrollment periods may be available in certain states. Seniors have more options than ever to learn more about Medicare plan options. There are a growing number of call centers ready to answer consumer questions. You may prefer to work with a local Medicare insurance agent who should know more about local health care providers who accept Medicare patients. The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance offers an online Zip Code-based directory that lists agents nationwide. The no-cost resource can help you connect with experts able to answer questions and explain options. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow To Appeal Medicare Charges If You've Been Impacted By Covid© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here's how 'The Simpsons' replaced Hank Azaria with a gay actor for a popular gay character

    As The Simpsons continues its previously announced mission to diversify Springfield's vocal cast, the producers have gotten extra-creative in their casting choices. Case in point: Openly gay Cuban-American actor Tony Rodriguez recently landed the job of voicing one of the animated show's popular LGBTQ characters, Julio, with the help of the podcast Gayest Episode Ever. In January, co-host Drew Mackie posted a viral supercut of every LGBTQ joke ever featured on The Simpsons and unwittingly started Rodriguez — a regular guest on the podcast — on his path towards joining the cast of the long-running animated favorite.

  • Former Dallas Cowboys DE Aldon Smith surrenders in Louisiana, booked on battery charge

    After missing four seasons due to an indefinite NFL suspension, Smith had a solid year with the Cowboys in 2020.

  • Elizabeth Olsen says she once considered dropping her famous last name

    From a very young age, the "WandaVision" star said she wanted to be sure she earned roles based on her talent and hard work.

  • Meghan Markle and Archie Spoke with the Queen Before Prince Philip's Funeral, Says Source

    "[Meghan] knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone," the source tells PEOPLE

  • The Manhattan district attorney says the city will no longer prosecute prostitution and unlicensed massages

    Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance also Wednesday dismissed more than 5,000 outstanding Loitering for the Purpose of Prostitution cases.

  • Columbus, Ohio, police release graphic bodycam footage of Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

    City officials said they were unable to release the entire footage pending review by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

  • LeBron James Faces Backlash Over Twitter Warning To Ohio Officer Who Shot Black Teen

    The NBA great later deleted his post about the shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, explaining he was “so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police."

  • 'God knows what happened': North Carolina deputy fatally shoots Black man, but police release few details

    The Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy was placed on leave pending a review by the State Bureau of Investigation.