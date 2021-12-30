Police officer killed, another injured in Illinois shooting; suspect sought

Authorities in Illinois are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man after a police officer was shot and killed and another was wounded during a call Wednesday.

The officers responded to a Comfort Inn at about 9:40 p.m. "for reported dogs barking in an unattended vehicle which was parked in the parking lot," Bradley Police Chief Donald W. Barber said Thursday morning in a statement.

Officers found the room where the owner of the vehicle was staying and "initiated conversation," according to the statement. During the conversation, one of the people in the room attacked the officers, and shot both of them, police said.

One died at a nearby hospital and the other is in critical condition and in surgery, according to the department. Neither officer has been identified.

The Illinois State Police, which is leading the investigation, is searching for Darius D. Sullivan, 25, and another person of interest, Barber's statement said. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Sullivan.

Bradley is about 60 miles south of Chicago.