Police Officer Killed in Attack outside Pentagon

A police officer died after being stabbed during an attack at a transit station outside the Pentagon on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The attack occurred on a Metro Bus platform on the Pentagon complex, a major entrance to the Pentagon used by thousands of personnel each day.

One Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, while another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter.” It is currently unclear who may have fired shots, however.

PFPA spokesman Chris Layman would not comment on whether a shooter had been involved in the attack or if people had been injured, according to CNN.

However, Arlington Fire and EMS wrote in a tweet that they “did encounter multiple patients,” while responding to an “active violence incident” in the area of the Pentagon Metro. Officials did not provide the status of the patients.

The building went into lockdown on Tuesday morning in response to the incident, though police say all entrances to the Pentagon have now been secured and the lockdown has been lifted.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) announced in a tweet at 11:57 a.m. that the scene was “secure” but “still an active crime scene,” asking “that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area” and noting that transportation “at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City.”

The lockdown at the Pentagon was lifted shortly after, though the Metro station, bus stop and one of the Pentagon exits remained closed.

