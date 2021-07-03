Police officer killed in line of duty laid to rest in McAlester

Jul. 3—Fire trucks hoisted a giant American flag on the Electric Avenue overpass of U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester on Saturday to honor a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Pea Ridge, Arkansas Officer Kevin Apple was struck and killed June 26 by a vehicle after he approached a suspect alleged to have fled from another law enforcement agency, court documents state. Apple's funeral was Friday in Rogers, Arkansas and he was buried Saturday in McAlester.

McAlester Police Day Shift Lt. Mickey Virden said Apple's family asked the department for escort assistance for the procession into the cemetery, but area law enforcement and emergency responders wanted to do more.

"It comes down to just taking care of each other and making sure the family knows we can't do a lot but we're here and we want you to know that we care for you and your family," said Virden, who is vice president of the McAlester Fraternal Order of Police.

Apple's obituary states he "was known for his goofy laugh, practical jokes, and infectious smile" and "he would help anyone who needed it without question."

The 23-year law enforcement officer graduated from Amber-Pocasett High School in 1986 and from police academy in 1996, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his mother, Dalene Hart, who is from the McAlester area; stepfather Richard White; brother Kyle Hart; and his dog, Ratchet.

Apple's funeral was held Friday at Cross Church at Pinnacle Hills in Rogers, Arkansas, where Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, and Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn spoke.

His internment was Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery in McAlester.

Members of the McAlester Fire Department, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant Fire Department, McAlester Police Department, Krebs Krebs Police Department and assisted with traffic control and took a moment of silence as the procession passed through the area Saturday.

Virden thanked all the agencies involved and said he knows other agencies would to the same for MPD.

"We try to take care of each other outside of just the area that you work," Virden said.

