Police officer killed in suspected terror attack in Brussels

Police at the scene of the suspected terror attack (AFP/Getty Images)

A police officer has been stabbed to death and another has been injured in a suspected terror attack in Brussels.

Belgian police said the suspected attacker was shot and “neutralised” after the attack near Brussels North train station on Thursday.

“One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” a police spokesman said. “The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralise the attacker.

“The two injured detectives and the assailant were taken to hospital.”

Le Soir newspaper said the police officer who died was stabbed in the neck and was pronounced dead in hospital.

A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told the Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.” The official did not elaborate.

More follows.