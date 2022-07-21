Police officer kills Black man allegedly running away with gun

Reuters Videos

STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expects to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping by the end of the month. “I think I’ll be talking to President Xi within the next ten days.”The long-discussed call would be their first since March.Washington calls Beijing its main strategic rival, and said high-level engagement was key to maintaining stability and keeping away from conflict.The impending call also comes at a crucial moment as Biden considers lifting some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars to reduce inflation at home.And, as tensions continue to simmer over the status of Taiwan.Biden's administration has reiterated what it called its 'rock-solid' commitment to the island's security.But on Wednesday Biden appeared to cast doubt on a reported planned visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi next month."The military think it’s not a good idea right now. But I don’t know what the status of it is.”Beijing, which claims the democratically-ruled island as its own, said on Tuesday it would respond with 'forceful measures' if Pelosi did visit Taiwan."If Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan, it will seriously violate the one-China policy and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously impact the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and send a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence."Pelosi's office declined to comment on whether the visit is moving forward, citing security concerns. Plans for the trip were reported by the Financial Times, which also said the White House had expressed concerns.