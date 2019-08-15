Police officer kills himself, the 9th NYPD death by suicide this year

NEW YORK – An off-duty New York city police officer killed himself on Wednesday, adding to a troubling increase in death by suicides within the New York City Police Department.

The officer with more than 25 years of service, whose name was not immediately released, became the ninth NYPD officer to die by suicide this year, authorities said. Officials said he shot himself in the head at his home in Queens just after 6 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital in Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead.

The loss comes only a day after another off-duty police officer killed himself in Yonkers.

The department tweeted out the news, offering resources and support to anyone who may be struggling with mental health.

We are saddened to announce that the NYPD has suffered another tragedy today with the loss of one of our officers to suicide.



To anyone who may be struggling, know that there is support available.



Behind each of these resources are people that care about your well-being. pic.twitter.com/1rYN9mmdUJ







— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 15, 2019

Another suicide: NYPD officer kills himself in Yonkers

Suicides in state prisons: Pennsylvania on pace for worst year in a generation

Police Commissioner James O'Neill has declared a mental health crisis in the department amid the spate of officer suicides. He has spoken out about the issue, urging officers to seek help if they need it.

"We must make sure our cops understand the process when seeking help during a crisis – their careers don’t have to be adversely affected," O'Neill tweeted in July, linking to an interview with WNYC radio about suicide prevention.

We must make sure our cops understand the process when seeking help during a crisis — their careers don’t have to be adversely affected. We must make sure they’re comfortable coming to us, or going outside the NYPD (that is NOT an issue). Full interview➡️ https://t.co/q5yLiXY4NR pic.twitter.com/xUPlKCP3KZ — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) July 14, 2019

Miriam Heyman, who worked on a first responder mental health study with the Ruderman Family Foundation, said while speaking with a former Boston police commissioner, she listened to a story about a murder scene that she assumed was a turning point in the officer's career. Rather, the incident happened only the day before.

"Trauma is a regular part of the job for first responders," Heyman said.

On average officers encounter 188 traumatic experiences over the course of their careers, leading to deteriorating mental health, she said. Officers often may not seek help because of cultural stigmas and because of the risk of losing their jobs.

"There’s a real fear that if they speak up they could lose their ability to carry a gun and therefore lose their job," Heyman said.

Heyman said raising awareness and speaking openly about the issue is the best way to combat it. Media coverage helps, she said, but it's important for police leadership speak up as well.

"There should be signs around headquarters letting people know that resources are there and that they won’t be penalized for trying to access those resources," Heyman said.

Editor's note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Federal prison system staff shortages: Jeffrey Epstein suicide casts spotlight

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYPD suicide: 9th police officer dies amid mental health crisis