Police officer lawsuits pile up against Trump over Jan. 6

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Cheney
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Three more police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — including two who aided the evacuation of lawmakers — have sued Donald Trump, seeking damages for their physical and emotional injuries.

A Capitol Police officer who defended lawmakers in the House chamber during the violent Capitol assault filed the first of two new lawsuits against Trump on Tuesday, asking a court to hold the former president responsible for the mob of his supporters who conducted the attack. The other lawsuit was filed by two officers with the Metropolitan Police Department who were called in to help the Capitol Police during the insurrection.

In a 49-page lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C, Capitol Officer Marcus Moore, a 10-year veteran of the force, described the intense terror of the day as he moved from his post at the Madison Building to the East Side of the Capitol and eventually into the House chamber, helping evacuate lawmakers to safety.

He’s seeking a judgment against Trump and compensatory damages, saying explosions inside and outside the building left him with tinnitus. He also indicated he witnessed one rioter inside the Capitol armed with a gun.

Moore is one of hundreds of Capitol Police officers who describe themselves as traumatized by the violence at the Capitol and who have continued to pinpoint Trump — and his monthslong campaign to overturn the 2020 election results — as the source of that day’s violence. He’s also the tenth officer to sue Trump and accuse him of instigating the attack. Two officers, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, filed suit against Trump in March. Another seven filed suit in August.

Like Blassingame and Hemby, Moore is backed by a team of lawyers led by United to Protect Democracy, a left-leaning nonprofit that has challenged many Trump-era policies and actions.

In a second lawsuit filed Tuesday, two officers with the Metropolitan Police Department — Bobby Tabron and DeDivine Carter — described suffering physical assaults with poles, pepper spray and other projectiles, in addition to hand-to-hand violence. They are also seeking compensatory damages for their injuries.

Both responded to the West Front of the Capitol, where some of the most intense fighting of the day occurred. Carter, too, described seeing rioters armed with guns, among other weapons. Tabron later joined officers helping evacuate lawmakers via an underground tunnel “where trains were being used to evacuate members of Congress from the Capitol.”

“Officer Tabron was fighting for his life and felt certain he would not survive to make it home alive to his wife or see his family again,” the lawsuit reads. “He wondered when gunfire would erupt and how such a battle, if started, would end.”

In his lawsuit, Moore described hearing the gunshot that killed Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt just outside the House chamber — a sound he said led him to “instinctively” draw his own weapon “certain he was going to end up in a gun battle.”

His lawyers say he remained at the Capitol until 10 p.m. The attack has caused him to suffer from “depression that he could not address,” his lawyers wrote, because he was dedicated to his job and the attack occurred at his daily workplace.

“He continues to suffer a severe emotional toll in the wake of the January 6 insurrection,” according to the suit. “He is haunted by the memory of being attacked, and of the sensory impacts — most particularly the explosions of flashbangs and other devices, as well as the sights, sounds, smells, and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface.”

Trump has sought to downplay the violence that occurred on Jan. 6, claiming his supporters were “hugging and kissing” police and that “the real insurrection” happened on Nov. 3 — the day he lost the election to President Joe Biden.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US Capitol riot arrests: What we know about the Kentucky people charged

    Authorities say more Kentuckians will be charged for crimes related to the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol, though it’s unclear how many or when.

  • San Angelo man charged with impersonating a private investigator

    A San Angelo man has been arrested after two people in Reagan County paid him $5,000 believing he was a private investigator.

  • The Jan. 6 attack through the eyes of two freshmen lawmakers

    Reps. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, and Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., were only a few days into their tenures as lawmakers on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob attacked the Capitol.

  • Ban paddling, legalize betting: A doable list of legislation that’s good for Kentucky.

    Linda Blackford: Here’s some low-hanging legislative fruit, some easy-peasy, non-partisan, non-controversial ideas that could get the session off to a better than usual start.

  • A photographer's helmet cam captured the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol

    Never-before-seen footage of the chaos during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, from Los Angeles Times photographer Kent Nishimura's GoPro.

  • Biden 'Overpromised and Underdelivered' on Climate. Now, Trouble Looms in 2022.

    WASHINGTON — As the new year opens, President Joe Biden faces an increasingly narrow path to fulfill his ambitious goal of slashing the greenhouse gases generated by the United States that are helping to warm the planet to dangerous levels. His Build Back Better Act, which contains $555 billion in proposed climate action, is in limbo on Capitol Hill. The Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case in February that could significantly restrict his authority to regulate the carbon dioxide that spe

  • Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $500 million - source

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc-owned Google said on Tuesday its cloud division had acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify, as the U.S. tech giant expands its security offerings amid rising cyber attacks. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by the companies, but a source familiar with the matter said Google paid about $500 million in cash for Siemplify. The deal came after Google made a pledge to U.S. President Joe Biden last August to invest $10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years, amid a significant rise in cyber attacks and data breaches.

  • CNN hires DC officer who testified to Jan. 6 committee

    CNN has hired Michael Fanone, the former Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department officer who was assaulted during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and testified before Congress about his experience that day. Fanone will join the network as a law enforcement analyst, the outlet announced on Monday, and was welcomed by host Don Lemon on his nightly prime-time show. He resigned from the Metro Police Department last month and has...

  • Secret police no more: Sun Journal obtains public records from City of New Bern

    The Sun Journal obtained the complete list of names, titles and salaries for previously withheld New Bern Police Department officers.

  • California imposes water restrictions as drought drags on

    Californians won’t be able to water their lawns for 48 hours after rainstorms or let their sprinklers run onto the sidewalk under mandatory water restrictions state regulators adopted Tuesday as a drought continues despite heavy December rain and snow. The State Water Resources Control Board’s action comes as Californians continue to fall short on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call for a voluntary 15% reduction in water use compared to last year. Between July and November, the state’s water usage went down just 6%.

  • Jan. 6 Capitol riot: One year later, key numbers to know

    From number of guilty pleas to the longest sentence, here are some notable statistics related to the attack and its aftermath.

  • What we've learned about Donald Trump, Mike Pence and the U.S. Capitol Riot since Jan. 6

    As new books and interviews investigate the attack, details about Trump, Pence and their interactions highlight how the two broke apart.

  • Cops' role in Jan. 6 attack divides Virginia town with ties to Confederacy

    A year after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol 260 miles away, a quiet community in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains is still reckoning with the fallout and ties to its Confederate past and conservative politics. Rocky Mount, which is predominantly white and staunchly Republican, was thrust into the national spotlight on Jan. 6 after two of its active police officers were spotted among the crowd rampaging through the halls of Congress. Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, both military veterans, are among the 17 current or former law enforcement officers charged by federal authorities for alleged participation in the riot, according to an ABC News tally.

  • Hong Kong activist sentenced for creating 'public health risk' by inciting Tiananmen vigil

    Hong Kong activist sentenced for creating 'public health risk' by inciting Tiananmen vigil

  • Inside the Sick, Murderous Mind of the BTK Killer

    A&EDennis Rader, aka the BTK Killer (for “bind, torture, kill”), was one of the 20th century’s most heinous serial killers. He was also one of its greatest criminal copycats, inspired to become a notorious psychopath by True Detective magazine and predecessors such as Richard “Dick” Hickock and Perry Smith (the ex-cons whose murder of the Clutter family was the basis for Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood) and Harvey Glatman (aka the Lonely Hearts Killer). A self-described “monster” with a sadistic f

  • Prosecution Says Two Teen Suspects Stalked Iowa Spanish Teacher Before ‘Ambushing’ Her; Judge Considers Requests to Move Case to Juvenile Court

    Two Iowa teens have been charged as adults in the murder of their high school Spanish teacher. Both of the young people are 16 years […]

  • Tesla Fights California Law That Could Make Solar Energy Costs Soar

    In an announcement issued in late December, and reported by CNBC last Friday, electric vehicle and solar roof manufacturer Tesla has asked employees to fight a new California proposal that could make...

  • Ultra MAGA Gateway Pundit’s Bizarro Feud With a Jan. 6 Rioter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Getty/DLivePopular far-right website The Gateway Pundit, which played a key role in pushing Jan. 6 “false flag” conspiracy theories, has found an unlikely new enemy in Capitol rioter Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet.The intra-right-wing drama hit its ugly lows with Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft accusing Gionet of being a “fed,” and the far-right streamer’s allies calling Hoft a pedophile. And the feud recently reached a climax when a lawyer representing

  • Bruce Arians: Bucs went for two late in game so Jets wouldn’t block kick and return it for score

    With 15 seconds left on Sunday, the Buccaneers scored a touchdown to take a 26-24 lead over the Jets. Then Bucs coach Bruce Arians did something surprising: He kept the offense on the field to go for two. Buccaneers running back Le'Veon Bell took a handoff up the middle and scored the two-point conversion to [more]

  • Mike Tomlin not surprised that T.J. Watt could break sack record on Sunday

    After his four-sack performance against the Browns on Monday, T.J. Watt is on the verge of breaking Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record. Watt has 21.5 sacks in 14 games this season. Strahan had 22.5 in 16 games back in 2001. Despite Watt missing a couple of games due to injury, Pittsburgh head [more]