Police officer on leave after failing to complete warrant for man charged in brutal murder of Milford mother

A Milford police officer was placed on leave for allegedly failing to follow up on an arrest warrant application for Ewen Dewitt in November, a month before Dewitt killed his ex-girlfriend — who already had a protective order against him — while two of her three sons were at home.

Julie Minogue went to the police department on Nov 14 with proof that Dewitt, who was not supposed to be contacting her, had sent her over 200 text messages in a two-day span. She showed the text messages to Officer Scot Knablin, who applied for an arrest warrant application four days later, according to police.

That arrest warrant was not completed or signed off on until Dec. 14, more than a week after Minogue’s 17-year-old son called police to report that he’d awoken to the sound of screaming and gone downstairs to find Dewitt wielding an ax and his mother lying on the ground surrounded by blood, according to police statements and records.

Minogue, 40, was found dead in her home on Salem Walk in Milford the night of Dec. 6, not far from where her 3-year-old son sat on the couch in shock, police and court records show. A bloodied ax was found in her kitchen, records show.

Minogue had previously filed a protective order against Dewitt in 2019 after he allegedly threw a playpen at her head during a fight, according to court documents.

She was granted a full no-contact restraining order against Dewitt on Dec. 1 after filing a complaint that he was harassing her in texts, according to police. She told police and court officials that she was scared for her safety and her children’s, according to the complaint.

After meeting with Minogue in November, police said that Knablin and a supervisor agreed, per department policy, that there was probable cause to support charging Dewitt with a violation of a protective order. They submitted an application for an arrest warrant to the Ansonia/Milford State’s Attorney’s office the following Monday, Nov. 21.

That same day, their request was denied, police said.

The Assistant State’s Attorney requested more information in the case, police said, but that request was never followed up on.

The department is now conducting a formal internal affairs investigation into Knablin and the timeliness of his response to the request.

“Officer Knablin had an obligation to gather that information request by the Assistant State’s Attorney and resubmit the arrest warrant application as soon as possible,” the department said in a statement issued Thursday.

On Dec. 6, Minogue’s 17-year-old son was home sick and taking a nap when he woke up hours later to a man screaming. No other men were in the house when he’d gone to sleep. When he went downstairs, he heard Dewitt shout “you didn’t believe me” and heard his mother scream once, records show.

Neighbors reported seeing a man matching Dewitt’s description carrying an ax walking past their front door on a home security camera minutes before the killing was reported, the court documents said.

Shortly after 10 p.m. that night, Dewitt’s mother Andrea allegedly called Milford police and told them, “My son just called us and said he killed his girlfriend,” the court documents said.

Police then confirmed her son’s identity and obtained his phone number from the mother. They called Dewitt and he answered briefly but “said he did not want to talk” before hanging up, the court documents said.

Officers pinged his cell phone to an area of Jones Hill Road in West Haven and began canvassing the area.

Police then went to a bar on Ocean Avenue in West Haven around 11 p.m. and showed employees a photograph of Dewitt, telling them to contact police if they saw him, the court documents said.

Over a half-hour later, two men told police that a man matching Dewitt’s description had just left the bar, according to the court documents. He was last seen entering a trailer parked in front of a baked goods shop on Ocean Avenue.

An officer then entered the trailer and found Dewitt inside. He was taken into custody without incident and identified himself to the police, the court documents said.

Dewitt is charged with murder, risk of injury to a child, felony home invasion, criminal violation of a restraining order and violation of protective order, court records show.

Dewitt is scheduled to appear in court next for a remote hearing on these charges on Feb. 3, 2023, records show.

An investigation into Minogue’s death is ongoing, police said.

“Our efforts will be exhaustive to determine not just how this crime happened, but also what motivated Ewen Dewitt to commit this crime,” police said in a statement Thursday.

To donate to help support Minogue’s three sons, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/children-of-julie-minogue.