Police officer who nearly died in Capitol riot hits out at right for ‘whitewashing’ the insurrection
An officer badly assaulted during the Capitol riot on 6 January said it was “difficult” to see the “whitewashing” of the insurrection by the right.
Washington DC officer Michael Fanone was stun-gunned and beaten with a flagpole by supporters of Donald Trump during the insurrection, and suffered concussion and a heart attack.
Appearing on “CNN Tonight” on Tuesday, Mr Fanone said it was “difficult” to witness the “whitewashing” of the insurrection in its aftermath, after being injured.
Without referencing Mr Trump, Mr Fanone told CNN: “It’s been very difficult seeing elected officials and other individuals kind of whitewash the events of that day or downplay what happened”.
“Some of the terminology that was used,” the officer continued, “like ‘hugs and kisses’ and ‘very fine people,’ is very different from what I experienced and what my co-workers experienced on the 6th.”
Mr Fanone’s comments follow that of the former president, who alleged that the rioters were of “zero threat” to US Capitol lawmakers or officers.
Mr Trump also remarked that the rioters were "hugging and kissing the police and the guards" during the insurrection — carried-out after false allegations of election fraud.
“I think it’s dangerous,” Mr Fanone said of Mr Trump’s remarks. “It is very much not the experience I had on the 6th. I experienced a group of individuals who were trying to kill me to accomplish their goal.”
The officer went on to describe suffering from post traumatic stress and a brain injury, in addition to risking a career in the DC force.
Asked what was the most important thing he wanted people to know about the riot, Mr Fanone hit out at deniers, saying: “The most important thing. Well, January 6th was real. It didn’t happen in a f*cking movie studio in California.
“And a lot of police officers who, to me, are some of the most selfless, courageous individuals, almost lost their lives that day. A lot of us are still experiencing the emotional trauma. And some are still grappling with physical injuries as well.”
According to CNN, charges were brought against an individual for allegedly assaulting Mr Fanone. The man, Thomas Sibick, was caught on police body-camera footage carrying-out the assault.
As many as alleged 400 rioters have been arrested in the wake of 6 January.
