Police officer who nearly died in Capitol riot hits out at right for ‘whitewashing’ the insurrection

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;CNN Tonight host Don Lemon (left) interviews DC officer Michael Fanone (right)&lt;/p&gt; (CNN/CNN Tonight)

CNN Tonight host Don Lemon (left) interviews DC officer Michael Fanone (right)

(CNN/CNN Tonight)

An officer badly assaulted during the Capitol riot on 6 January said it was “difficult” to see the “whitewashing” of the insurrection by the right.

Washington DC officer Michael Fanone was stun-gunned and beaten with a flagpole by supporters of Donald Trump during the insurrection, and suffered concussion and a heart attack.

Appearing on “CNN Tonight” on Tuesday, Mr Fanone said it was “difficult” to witness the “whitewashing” of the insurrection in its aftermath, after being injured.

Without referencing Mr Trump, Mr Fanone told CNN: “It’s been very difficult seeing elected officials and other individuals kind of whitewash the events of that day or downplay what happened”.

“Some of the terminology that was used,” the officer continued, “like ‘hugs and kisses’ and ‘very fine people,’ is very different from what I experienced and what my co-workers experienced on the 6th.”

Mr Fanone’s comments follow that of the former president, who alleged that the rioters were of “zero threat” to US Capitol lawmakers or officers.

Mr Trump also remarked that the rioters were "hugging and kissing the police and the guards" during the insurrection — carried-out after false allegations of election fraud.

“I think it’s dangerous,” Mr Fanone said of Mr Trump’s remarks. “It is very much not the experience I had on the 6th. I experienced a group of individuals who were trying to kill me to accomplish their goal.”

The officer went on to describe suffering from post traumatic stress and a brain injury, in addition to risking a career in the DC force.

Asked what was the most important thing he wanted people to know about the riot, Mr Fanone hit out at deniers, saying: “The most important thing. Well, January 6th was real. It didn’t happen in a f*cking movie studio in California.

“And a lot of police officers who, to me, are some of the most selfless, courageous individuals, almost lost their lives that day. A lot of us are still experiencing the emotional trauma. And some are still grappling with physical injuries as well.”

According to CNN, charges were brought against an individual for allegedly assaulting Mr Fanone. The man, Thomas Sibick, was caught on police body-camera footage carrying-out the assault.

As many as alleged 400 rioters have been arrested in the wake of 6 January.

Read More

Why there is no designated survivor for Biden’s Congress address like usual

Biden joint session address - live: President to detail free preschool and tax rise for rich in speech

Russian FM: US-Russia ties worse than during Cold War

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci slams Senator Ron Johnson for questioning why US should vaccinate everyone

    ‘How can anyone say that 567,000 dead Americans is not an emergency?’ Dr Facui says about the vaccine

  • Rock Hill woman charged with shooting teen at apartment parking lot after argument

    The 21-year-old suspect and 18-year-old victim are acquaintances, police said.

  • Trumpists’ New Capitol Riot Defense: Blame Maxine Waters

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIn Donald Trump’s political, media, and legal orbits, the former president and his Republican allies are coalescing around a new argument to fend off allegations that Trump incited the bloody Jan. 6 riot: Maxine Waters did it, too.Since leaving office early this year, the ex-president—who soldiers on as the effective leader of the Republican Party—has been served with lawsuit after lawsuit over his role in instigating the mob violence at the U.S. Capitol. That riot led to Trump becoming the first president in American history to be impeached twice. But in numerous GOP circles still willing to defend him, Trump’s hands are, of course, clean—even though Waters’ aren’t. Or so they argue.Waters, a 16-term Democratic congresswoman from California, ginned up a wave of conservative outrage when she urged protesters this month to “get more confrontational” in the event that a Minneapolis jury acquitted former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.Almost immediately after her comment started making waves on right-wing media, the former president—now ensconced at his private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago—took notice.Trump began rhetorically asking why he was getting so much criticism and inundated with lawsuits, when what Waters did was, in his apparent estimation, much worse, according to two people familiar with his private musings. Naturally, the ex-president wanted this to be made a prominent plank of political, legal, and messaging pushback against the sustained allegations that he’d incited a deadly riot, the sources recounted.Reached on Tuesday evening, Trump’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, declined to comment.Whether proponents of this argument have recently heard from Trump directly or not, the retort has indeed gained plenty of steam among conservative and MAGA luminaries. The argument, however, has not impressed everyone.“It’s a political argument, not a legal one,” Ken White, a First Amendment attorney and former federal prosecutor, said on Tuesday. “There’s no legal doctrine to quote. There’s no ‘You Did Something Like It, And Therefore It’s Fine’ doctrine that I’m aware of.”White continued that it was something a lawyer might use to attack Waters’ credibility as a witness or a plaintiff. “But the fact that one of the plaintiffs did something similar, and leaving aside whether it actually was similar, isn’t a legal defense, or something that would be a barrier to them moving forward with the lawsuit,” he continued. “It’s spin. It’s a truculent, crowd-pleasing argument.”During a protest at Brooklyn Center in Minnesota earlier this month, Waters declared that activists needed to stay on the street. “We’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational, we’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” she said.The comments followed days of protests and unrest in the city and dozens of arrests on riot-related charges after a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, in what law enforcement there claimed was an “accidental” shooting.Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the Chauvin trial, called Waters’ comments “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function” and even suggested that the remarks could be grounds for an appeal.But the attempt to excuse Trump’s behavior with comments from Maxine Waters is nothing new. During Trump’s impeachment trial in February 2021, Republicans used clips of Waters objecting to the 2016 Electoral College results and pledging to impeach Trump shortly after his election as evidence that Trump’s rhetoric on and before Jan. 6 was old hat. (Republicans ignored the key difference that Waters’ recent comments didn’t precipitate a riot.)More recently, Jonathan Turley—a George Washington University law professor close to Trumpworld—wrote an opinion piece for Fox News predicting that Waters comments “could well be cited in the ongoing litigation over the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.” Last week, Fox News primetime host and on-and-off Trump adviser Tucker Carlson asked whether Maxine Waters was “guilty of greater incitement than Donald Trump?”“Well, of course!” Carlson answered, to his own question. “But that's not the point. People like Maxine Waters don't care if you point out that they're hypocrites.”House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) also linked Waters' comments to the allegations that Trump incited the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. "President Trump used the words ‘peaceful’ when he talked about the statements that he made. I haven’t heard Maxine saying anything about peacefully protesting," Scalise said.Former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tweeted that Waters “did exactly what Donald J. Trump did not do” and accused Waters of making a “deliberate call for violence and a direct threat to the jury, if she and the mob do not approve the verdict.”And the Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has similarly tried to capitalize on Waters’ comments. He recently introduced a censure resolution against the California Democrat, which the House swiftly voted down on partisan lines. And in an interview with Punchbowl News this week, he warned that Democrats were going to have to run in new districts next year and “explain why they're condoning the language of Maxine Waters.”In February, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) sued the former president, alleging that Trump’s rhetoric about the election amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. In court filings, Thompson’s attorneys allege that Trump and Giuliani knowingly incited the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to storm the Capitol and disrupt Congress’ certification of President Biden’s electoral college victory.Waters signed onto the NAACP-filed suit from Thompson as a plaintiff, along with nine additional Democratic House members in early April. And in an amended complaint filed in the case, the California Democrat revealed she was forced to barricade herself in her office on Jan. 6.“Since the riot, Rep. Waters has had increased worries about her safety, and has felt compelled to increase the amount of security personnel with whom she travels to and from her home,” the complaint said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Parminder Nagra: TV show turned me down for being of Indian descent

    Bend it Like Beckham and ER actress Parminder Nagra says she was rejected by "a well-known TV show".

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked after claiming inside knowledge that Kamala Harris is running the White House

    ‘She’s calling the shots here. I know this,’ Ms Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Tuesday. Twitter was not so sure

  • Queen makes first public appearance since funeral of 'beloved' Prince Philip

    The Queen was back to making virtual engagements after the funeral of her husband.

  • Twitter Users Drag Donald Trump's Bizarre Anti-Oscars Rant

    Of course someone told the former president, "Sir, this is a Wendy's."

  • McCarthy dodges questions about phone call with Trump during Capitol riot

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., dodged questions about the phone call he had with President Trump on Jan. 6 in the middle of the Capitol riots. McCarthy said Trump didn’t know about the riots when McCarthy first reached him.

  • Stephen Colbert Takes Dirtiest Swipe Yet At 'Mask-Hole' Tucker Carlson

    "The Late Show" host made a reference that public transportation riders could probably do without.

  • Capitol riot suspect says her mesh mask, which may violate court order, is inspired by Lana Del Rey

    Woman came to be known as “bullhorn lady” following 6 January attack

  • Tornado watch issued for parts of North Texas as rain moves into Tarrant County

    A floor warning has been issued for the Trinity River in Dallas County from Thursday evening until Friday afternoon.

  • Did Grapevine mayor candidate reside in city long enough to be eligible to run?

    Records show candidate Nicholas Kaufman voted in Denton County in October and switched to Tarrant in November.

  • Republican lawmaker grabbed a sword and hid on toilet during the Capitol attack

    Rep. Bruce Westerman hid from the Capitol attack in House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's private bathroom while holding a Civil War sword.

  • Thefts of this car part rise in Dallas-Fort Worth due to precious metal, authorities say

    Over the course of the month, a Tarrant County regional task force made over 30 arrests related to the theft of a car part.

  • Holly Willoughby dazzles in floral mini dress on 'This Morning' - and it's more affordable than you think

    Shoppers can get an additional 20% off.

  • South Dakota high school rodeo club cancels controversial annual 'slave auction' fundraiser

    Amid social media backlash, a small South Dakotan town's high school Rodeo Club cancelled its annual fundraiser, which they called a "slave auction."

  • Authorities arrest alleged Capitol riots leader

    The FBI said body camera video allegedly shows 34-year-old Jonathan Munafo violently attacking a Capitol officer and then later trying to use a flagpole to break into the Capitol.

  • 2nd man charged in death of 7-year-old at Chicago McDonald's

    A second man has been charged in the shooting death earlier this month of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald’s, authorities announced Tuesday. Demond Goudy, 21, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the April 18 death of Jaslyn Adams and attempted murder in the wounding of 29-year-old Jontae Adams. Police did not detail the role Goudy played in the girl’s death.

  • Microsoft wants you to choose the new default font to replace Calibri in Word docs

    The company's design team asked for typographophiles to vote for one of five new choices. And no, the classic Times New Roman isn't one of them.

  • Vandals write ‘white power’ across ‘ancient’ petroglyphs in Utah, photo shows

    Officials said people shouldn’t try to clean or remove the graffiti because it could cause further damage to the site.