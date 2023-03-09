Police officer will be OK after patrol vehicle hit in Mint Hill

A police officer will be OK after she was hit in her patrol vehicle on a Mint Hill highway Thursday morning.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. on North Carolina Highway 51 near Quail Ridge Drive.

The Mint Hill Police Department said the officer was nearing the intersection when a Nissan driven by an elderly man pulled out in front of her. Her car slammed into his and both vehicles were severely damaged, police said. Witnesses at the scene were able to confirm that information.

The officer hurt her arm when her airbags were deployed but she was not seriously hurt, police said.

The driver and front seat passenger in the Nissan were also hurt, but none of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Mint Hill police said.

Investigators said speed was not a factor in the collision.

Charges in the crash are pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

