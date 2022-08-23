Police officer who oversees Crime Stoppers program arrested, charged with DUI

An off-duty Lexington police officer was arrested and charged with DUI Tuesday after police said they found him sitting in his personal vehicle alongside Interstate 64.

Lexington police officers approached Det. Anthony Delimpo while he was sitting in his vehicle along westbound I-64 and while investigating determined that he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a news release.

Delimpo is the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Effective Tuesday, police said “Delimpo was relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review.”

Police said he is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Delimpo, 39, was being held Tuesday night in the Fayette County Detention Center, according to the jail website.