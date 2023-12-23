Police officer on paid leave after Saturday morning shooting involving two in south OKC

An Oklahoma City police officer is on paid leave after a shooting involving two suspects in southwest Oklahoma City early Saturday.

Two people were in custody and a police officer was on administrative leave after a shooting early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, an Oklahoma City police officer encountered two people with long guns near S Douglas Avenue and SW 26 Street. According to Oklahoma City police Sgt. Robbie Robertson, the officer “felt threatened” during the encounter and shot his own firearm at the two, who both took off running.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and captured one suspect without injuries soon afterward. The second suspect was found around 9:30 a.m. after a local homeowner called police to report an individual with apparent gunshot wounds in his backyard.

“He was hit in one of the arms, but it was not life-threatening,” Robertson said. The suspect was taken into custody and then treated at a local hospital.

An investigation has been opened into the shooting, and the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave. Oklahoma City police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn told news stations early Saturday about reports of at least one of the suspects shooting into a neighborhood home around the same time as the officer’s encounter. Robertson also said at least one of the long guns had been recovered by police.

