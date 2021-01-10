Police officer who protected the Capitol during riots dies off-duty

A pro-Trump mob storms the US Capitol on 6 January (REUTERS)

A second US Capitol police officer has died following riots in the nation’s Capitol last week.

Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, a 15-year veteran of the police force, died by suicide, two law enforcement officials told The Washington Post.

“The United States Capitol Police is deeply saddened by the off-duty death on January 9, 2021, of Officer Howard Liebengood, age 51,” the USCP said in a statement on Sunday.

“He was assigned to the Senate Division, and has been with the Department since April 2005,” the statement reads.

Officer Liebengood was one of scores of police officers and other law enforcement personnel who responded to the riots on Wednesday when a pro-Trump mob breached security barriers and overtook the Capitol building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

Five people died as a result of the riots, including another USCP officer, 42-year-old Brian Sicknick. Officer Sicknick reportedly sustained head injuries as the pro-Trump mob ran roughshod through the Capitol complex.

The chairman of the police union said the deaths of Officers Sicknick and Liebengood had shocked the force. The US Capitol Police is made up of roughly 2,300 officers whose primary responsibility is to provide security to the 535 members of Congress and their staffs.

“We are reeling from the death of Officer Liebengood,” Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the USCP officers’ union, said in a statement on Sunday.

“Every Capitol Police Officer puts the security of others before their own safety and Officer Liebengood was an example of that selfless service that is a hallmark of the USCP. This is a tragic day."

Mr Papathanasiou’s press release also noted the deaths of Mr Sicknick and Officer Eric Marshall, who died from cancer on 2 January.

Lawmakers are demanding accountability for the lack of leadership and preparation from law enforcement on Wednesday.

USCP Chief Steven Sund has stepped down. The sergeants-at-arms in both the House and Senate have also quit.

Story continues

Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and several others have announced their intention to launch sweeping investigations into the security breach and ensuing mayhem.

Mr Papathanasiou and his union were equally adamant that leaders in the department must be held accountable.

“We have several protesters dead, multiple officers injured and the symbol of our Democracy, the U.S. Capitol, desecrated,” Mr Papathanasiou told Roll Call last week. “This never should have happened. This lack of planning led to the greatest breach of the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812. This is a failure of leadership at the very top.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

In the US, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800 273 8255 or chat online for help.

Read More

US diplomats in extraordinary protest against Trump for riot

In wake of Capitol riot, Americans struggle for answers

Inside the Capitol riot: Pleas for help as police lost control

State lawmaker charged with entering Capitol in riot resigns

Journalists recount harrowing attacks amid Capitol riot