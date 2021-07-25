Police officer rescues raccoon with head stuck in can
Video captured a Ramapo police officer saving a raccoon who got its head stuck in a can.
Body camera footage shows one officer and bystanders lifting the car as another officer pulls the baby out from underneath.
Teenager Kim Je Deok and 20-year-old An San handled the intense pressure as they paired up to win the Olympic debut of archery’s mixed team event at the Tokyo Games. On a sizzling Saturday at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, they held off Gabriela Schloesser and Steve Wijler of the Netherlands by a tally of 5-3 to bring home yet another archery gold for South Korea. The country has now captured 14 of 17 gold medals in archery team competitions since the current format was introduced to the Olympics in 1988.
A photographer caught an image of the Bentley Continental GT, with all four wheels off the ground, a split second before impact.
Authorities predict a high probability of above-average temperatures for much of the U.S. over the next several days as some areas hit the mid-100s.
The leader of the New York State Assembly's impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning of "severe repercussions" after a senior aide to the governor tweeted alleged "attempts to demean the Attorney General."
The mother and her child were seriously injured but are expected to survive.
Dexter, four, was choking on a chicken nugget at a beachside restaurant in Wales.
"I'm here to make sure that we give our homage to them."
An aviation unit with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rescued two people after they got stuck on top of a vehicle in floodwaters on July 23, footage shared by the office shows.Video shows an aerial view of the two sitting atop the vehicle, with water surrounding them. Members of the MCSO aviation unit can be seen reaching out and helping them board a helicopter to safety.“We are here to provide safety to our community but please be mindful of the dangers posed by moving water and entering flooded areas,” the MCSO wrote on Facebook. “Please do not attempt to enter flooded areas even though you think your vehicle can handle it. Chances are it may not.”The potential for flash flooding would persist into Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
Security footage from a funeral home in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, captured the moment a train derailed on July 22.Speaking to local media, Alexander And Royalty Funeral Home President Larry Sanders said the derailment was the first he had seen.“I’m surprised it hasn’t happened more often,” Sanders said.There were no reports of deaths or injuries from the derailment. Credit: Lee Sanders via Storyful
The Australia men's field hockey team has put on an offensive show to start the Olympics. The No. 1 team in the world rankings rolled past No. 4 India 7-1 on Sunday. The outburst came a day after the Kookaburras rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Japan 5-3.
Videos from an incident on Thursday night at an Asda in south London show a man kicking a female employee in the throat and punching her in the face.
Two of Jack Montgomery’s stepsons told police their 6-foot-2, 270-pound stepfather gave their 6-year-old brother, Brice Russell, a beating that included grabbing a leg and slinging Brice so that his head smacked a high shelf or cabinet in their Tampa area hotel room.
The driver hit a woman carrying her child and drove straight into a barber shop with the woman on the hood of the car.
Mark Herring, 60, had a massive heart attack, his family said. An 18-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.
Bryan Anthony Rhoden has been hit with 15 counts of criminal charges in connection with the July 3 murder of […] The post Bryan Anthony Rhoden charged with 15 criminal counts for triple murder on Georgia golf course appeared first on TheGrio.
A Florida man who returned home from a doctor's appointment got a surprise, and an eyeful, when he discovered a woman skinny-dipping in his pool.
Zahra HaiderFour days after the headless body of a former Pakistani diplomat’s young daughter was discovered in Islamabad, her death has ignited a wave of fury across the globe and sparked calls for stronger protections for women in Pakistan. Near the Toronto waterfront, writer and activist Zahra Haider—who grew up with both the 27-year-old victim, Noor Mukadam, and her alleged killer, Zahir Jaffer—hosted a vigil in Queen’s Park on Friday night. Haider opened the vigil with a quote from writer M
A driver was having a seizure in his car, which came to a stop in his neighbor's yard. The owners told the man who rushed to the driver's aid to "get off our lawn," officials said.
VALPARAÍSO, Mexico (AP) — When they heard gunfire in the valley, residents locked their doors and cowered inside their homes. When they did, they found 18 bodies in San Juan Capistrano, a small community in Valparaíso, Zacatecas. The north-central Mexican state holds strategic importance for drugs being shipped to the United States.