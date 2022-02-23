Police officer responded to alarm triggered during ‘Downing Street party’

Metropolitan Police - Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Metropolitan Police officer went to Downing Street when it is alleged that a party was taking place after a silent alarm was accidentally triggered, the force has confirmed.

Sir Stephen House, the Assistant Commissioner, said the officer involved had spoken to Sue Gray as part of her investigation and would also speak to Scotland Yard.

The Met has faced questions over why officers stationed in Downing Street did not intervene in or report alleged illegal gatherings during lockdown.

Sir Stephen told the London Assembly Police and Crime Panel that it was not the job of armed officers to look for people breaching Covid regulations, but added: "If we find officers knew what was going on and should have intervened, we will follow up on that."

Asked about the extent to which officers had been aware of alleged law-breaking in Downing Street, he said: "One officer was involved in responding with a civilian custodian who works for Number 10 to a silent alarm that we believed had been pressed in error.

"That officer has been spoken to by the Sue Gray investigation and will be spoken to by ourselves."

But Sir Stephen stressed that armed officers were stationed in Downing Street to keep the area and the people who worked there safe.

He said: "They are not there to check people with Number 10 passes or parliamentary passes – they are not checking contents of what they are carrying. That is not their job. They are there to protect against terrorist attacks on Number 10 or people going in and out of Number 10."

He also said the Met's criminal investigation into the partygate allegations was "operating at pace" and he expected it to be completed in the coming weeks.

More than 50 people have received questionnaires from police, asking them to account for their presence at allegedly illegal gatherings that took place in Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown.

Sir Stephen said it was possible that more suspects would be contacted as the investigation progressed, adding: "We have sent out questionnaires to more than 50 people. That does not mean to say we will not send out more questionnaires.

"It may be that when we get the first tranche back and we start looking at them we see more people that we need to send questionnaires to.

"We are starting to receive questionnaires back and they are now being reviewed as to whether there is a reasonable excuse within that response that means the person did not breach Covid regulations. If there is not what we believe to be a reasonable excuse in there, we will go ahead to move towards issuing a fine."