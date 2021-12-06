Police officer runs over and critically injures man lying in parking lot

A man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center this weekend with critical injuries after a police officer drove over him early Sunday morning.

Police in Fort Lauderdale say the man was lying in the parking lot of the Aldi at 100 West Sunrise Blvd. about 12:45 a.m. when the officer drove over him.

Casey Leining, a spokeswoman for the police department, said the officer was on-duty and was in a marked police car at the time of the incident. It was not clear if the officer’s headlights were on and if the officer was called to the scene to check out something suspicious or if the officer was on a routine patrol.

Neither the officer nor the injured man was identified by the police.

The incident is being reviewed, which is standard for any crash involving a serious bodily injury, said Leining.

