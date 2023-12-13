Police Officer sacked after abusive ex-boyfriend found to never have existed

A police officer has been sacked after repeatedly reporting her former boyfriend for assault – only for detectives to find he did not exist.

Pc Nadia Thurley, 29, made 14 allegations against “fictional” ex-boyfriend, Dan Jones, which led to police wasting “extensive” resources investigating the supposed crimes.

The officer was caught when covert CCTV cameras were installed at her home by police without her knowledge to catch the alleged abuser. The footage revealed that no one had been there on days where she had claimed to have been assaulted.

Pc Thurley’s Chief Constable sacked her on Wednesday, saying he was “saddened” that an officer with first-hand knowledge of victims of such “horrific crimes” would “choose to lie about a violent assault”.

Visible injuries

A disciplinary hearing was told that Pc Thurley, who joined Hampshire & Isle of Wight constabulary as a Constable in April 2020, was arrested and suspended 16 months after she made several domestic abuse claims which “did not take place”.

Det Insp Simon Clifford said that the complaints began in December 2020, when Pc Thurley appeared at work with “visible injuries” and told colleagues she was assaulted by an ex-partner.

The hearing was told that in March 2021, Pc Thurley said she was approached by Mr Jones in the New Forest telling police he was “armed with a knife”.

However, Det Insp Clifford said that officers attending noted she did not have any “mud or debris on her clothing despite extremely boggy and muddy conditions”.

In the hopes of catching Mr Jones, an operations team installed covert surveillance cameras in Pc Thurley’s home in Marchwood, near Southampton.

Unaware of the CCTV, Pc Thurley reported a further two incidents in July 2021 at her home address claiming Mr Jones had been there.

Less than a month later, Pc Thurley was arrested and charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice of which she was found guilty in November.

Det Insp Clifford told the hearing “fabricating the existence of a boyfriend is dishonest and lacks integrity and disciplinary action is warranted”.

Not a case of mental health

Pc Thurley did not attend the hearing, held at Hampshire Constabulary Operational HQ in Winchester, Hampshire.

She instead sent an email in which she wrote: “The only representation I wish to make is to say that all I have ever done is tell the truth, and follow directions given by my line managers.”

It is understood Pc Thurley, now of Woking, Surrey, had been “unwell” and suffered PTSD from an incident in 2020, whereby she witnessed the stabbing of a fellow officer.

However, Det Insp Clifford said: “It is the [appropriate authorities] case, as it was in the case of the prosecutor at trial, that this is not a case about mental health but one of malingering, or lying.”

Scott Chilton, Chief Constable for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, dismissed PC Thurley with immediate effect, without notice.

He said a “considerable amount of resources” were pulled to investigate the allegations and that “Pc Thurley has done little, if anything at all, to assist in this investigation”.

Chief Constable Chilton added: “I am saddened that a serving police officer, knowing first hand the impact that such horrific crimes have on victims, chose to lie about a violent assault.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.