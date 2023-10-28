Police officer seriously injured after ‘attack by XL bully dog’

Rishi Sunak plans to ban the American XL bully by the end of the year - Jacob King/PA

A police officer has been left with serious injuries after he was attacked by a dog, believed to be an XL bully.

Leicestershire Police said the officer was bitten on his upper leg when he and a colleague attended an address in Ibstock, Leicestershire.

The officer was taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said the dog was seized from the address and was placed in secure kennels. The other officer also suffered a small cut to his finger.

The incident on Thursday afternoon happened at an address in Lewis Close, in Ibstock, near Coalville, when the officers went in search of a man wanted by police.

The incident led to a large-scale police presence in the village, near Coalville, with at least six cars and vans in the area.

A police spokesman said: “A force helicopter was reported in the area. Eyewitnesses also reported East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene.”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Officers attended an address in Lewis Close, Ibstock at around 4.40pm yesterday (26 October) with regards to a man wanted by police. On entering the address, two officers were attacked by a dog which was being kept in the kitchen.

“One officer sustained serious bite injuries to his upper leg and remains in hospital. The second officer sustained a small laceration to his finger.

“Although the dog has not been further examined, it is believed to be a XL Bully breed. This dog and a second dog, a pit bull type breed, were seized from the address and remain in secure kennels.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the incident. There have been no arrests.”

Last week it emerged that there are almost 3,500 banned dogs legally living in private homes across Great Britain, according to government data.

Figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, released to the BBC, said there were 3,499 banned dogs living in England, Scotland and Wales — almost all of these are pit bull terriers.

There are four banned types of dog: the pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo argentino and a fila brasileiro. In September Rishi Sunak announced plans to ban the American XL bully by the end of the year.

