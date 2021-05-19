Police officer sexually assaulted 19-year-old woman in bathroom, Texas cops say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A Texas police officer accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman has been arrested, officials say.

The El Paso Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday of Abderrazak Boukhatmi, a 34-year-old who has been with the department for two years. He has been charged with sexual assault.

Officials say he forced a 19-year-old woman to perform oral sex on him Sunday night in an apartment complex’s pool restroom. Boukhatmi was working in an off-duty capacity at the apartment.

Boukhatmi will be booked in the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $45,000 bond, police say.

“Chief Greg Allen wants to assure the public that such an abhorrently shameful act by an individual within the ranks of the police department is intolerable and will be investigated swiftly and thoroughly,” police said in a statement. “Boukhatmi was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave.”

Boukhatmi was hired in July 2019 and was earning $48,512 annually, KTSM reported.

Registered sex offender assaults mom, kidnaps her 14-year-old daughter, Texas cops say

Teacher accused of molesting 8-year-old told her to ‘keep it our secret,’ Texas cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Man Arrested for Physically, Sexually Assaulting Asian Woman in San José

    The San José Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man for following an Asian woman to her apartment building, where he later physically and sexually assaulted her. What happened: Authorities responded to a call of sexual assault on the 300 block of South First Street at around 2:45 a.m. on May 8, the SJPD reported. Investigators discovered the victim was followed by a man, later identified as Cristobal Fuentes-Melara, to her apartment.

  • On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

    “Due to the boldness” of the attack, police believe the manager has assaulted others in the past.

  • Video captures hero cop single-handedly lift overturned car off woman to save her life

    A police officer in Virginia is being hailed as a hero after video was shared of him single-handedly lifting an overturned car off of a woman’s head as her child screamed for help nearby. The incident occurred on May 7 in Gloucester County, Virginia, when Deputy Jon Holt was responding to a report of an overturned vehicle with an entrapment, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office. “The driver was laying underneath the vehicle with her head pinned by the sunroof,” the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office statement read.

  • U.S. House passes anti-Asian hate crimes bill

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act passed by a 364-62 vote.Reports of violence against Asian Americans have spiked since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Activists and police said anti-Asian sentiment was fed by comments from former President Donald Trump blaming the pandemic on China using terms such as "kung flu."The measure, authored by Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono and Representative Grace Meng, designates a Justice Department employee to expedite a review of hate crimes reported to police during the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides guidance for local law enforcement agencies to report hate crimes, expand public education campaigns and combat discriminatory language in describing the pandemic.

  • Derrick Henry named the Titans player to root for in 2021

    The dominant but always-humble Henry is easy to root for.

  • Anna Paquin Declares She's a "Proud Bisexual" After Haters Responded to Her Recent Posts With "Bigotry"

    Anna Paquin took to social media on May 18 to discuss her sexuality and condemn those "who put their bigotry on display in the comment sections of my recent posts."

  • Los Angeles County says Vanessa Bryant is going too far in lawsuit over grisly photos

    The widow of Kobe Bryant wants more time to gather evidence in lawsuit over helicopter crash photos, but Los Angeles County is fighting back.

  • Megan Fox Matched Her Bra and Lipstick to Her Suit

    This look is red hot.

  • Canucks F Jake Virtanen accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

    Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017. The suit was filed last Thursday in Kelowna, British Columbia, according to Glacier Media. It describes an incident in September 2017 at a hotel in West Vancouver, where Virtanen allegedly assaulted the woman as she repeatedly said no and pleaded with him to stop.

  • Netanyahu says Hamas 'set back years' by Gaza bombing

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has claimed that the bombardment of Gaza has "set Hamas back by many years" amid reports that a ceasefire being brokered by Egypt could come into effect on Thursday morning. While visiting an airbase, Mr Netanyahu said Hamas has "received blows it didn't expect" as the Israeli military continued to launch airstrikes on Gaza and Hamas launched rockets towards Israel overnight. Both Hamas and Israel deny that a deal on a ceasefire had been reached, though the left-wing newspaper Haaretz quoted an Israeli official as saying that an agreement would likely be reached by Thursday. The latest comments from Mr Netanyahu suggest that he is eager to present the fighting as a major victory to the Israeli public, in a potential sign that the conflict could be winding down. However, he has also repeatedly insisted that the fighting will go on for "as long as necessary."

  • Charges: Paroled murderer kidnaps, rapes woman near Duluth

    DULUTH – Authorities say a Duluth man previously convicted of murder kidnapped and raped a woman on a rural St. Louis County logging road last weekend. Dennis J. Hannuksela, 62, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and felony kidnapping on Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint: Hannuksela picked up the 20-year-old victim, a woman he has known for several ...

  • Juantarius Bryant will try out for NFL teams after claiming he was tricked about Falcons opportunity

    Juantarius Bryant will get a shot to prove he belongs in the NFL after he said he was tricked

  • We should teach children about miscarriage during sex ed. Here’s why

    A reported one in four pregnancies will end in miscarriage. Yet miscarriage, like abortion, is not included in most curricula Teddy bears await addition to memory boxes at the 4Louis charity in Sunderland, England, which provides support to families going through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Kelsey Christensen, 29, has been a health teacher at a public school in Maryland for three years. Part of her job is to teach sex education to her students, and she spends a good portion of her summer writing sex ed curricula. Yet, it never occurred to her to question why miscarriage and infant loss aren’t included in sex education until she experienced a miscarriage at 10 weeks along in her pregnancy last summer. “It just wasn’t on my radar to even bring up to my students and it hasn’t been something that’s been brought up at school to discuss,” Christensen told me. But Christensen says her students will often ask her about miscarriage, usually after someone in their family experiences a pregnancy loss. “I had three kids this morning bring up miscarriages of their family members,” she says. “They talked about how devastating it was for their family and [wanted to understand] why not every pregnancy results in a live baby.” A reported one in four pregnancies will end in miscarriage; the number may even be higher, given that many people do not know they’re pregnant when their body passes a non-viable pregnancy. Yet to Christensen’s knowledge, miscarriage, much like abortion, is not included in public sexual education curricula. “Honestly, probably because it’s too close to abortion,” Christensen says. “People are so uneducated about [miscarriage], and abortion is so politicized, that I think it’s one of those things where we leave it out in an effort not to get into trouble for something seen as controversial.” US sex ed, depending on the state, is notorious for the information it often doesn’t teach – be it discussions of how to have safe sex, the myriad birth control options, gender identity and fluidity, and sexual orientation. In Massachusetts, for example, the curriculum hasn’t changed in more than 20 years. “So few sex ed classes even discuss anything pregnancy-related. They just say ‘Don’t have sex!’ and leave it at that,” Dr Jennifer Lincoln, a board-certified OB-GYN, told me. “Politics and fear have taken hold of the sex ed conversation and in many states we have very incomplete sex education programs. Only 18 states even require sex ed to be medically accurate! I can guarantee hardly any are covering pregnancy loss or miscarriage in any depth.” But mental health experts such as Dr Ellen Vora, a New York City-based psychiatrist, say that much in the same way that affirming and affirmative discussions about LGBTQ+ sexuality and identity can improve the mental health of trans or queer students, including fertility struggles and the normality of miscarriage in sex ed curriculums could undoubtedly improve the mental health of those who later experience pregnancy loss. “We have nothing in place to respond to [miscarriage] loss because it’s often a secret,” Vora explains. “It’s something we as a society don’t talk about publicly, not even with our family and friends, let alone have a public conversation about the supports that are in place (or not), what’s available to you, and what you should be looking out for.” A sex education class in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photograph: Brett Deering/The Guardian Discussing the realities of fertility challenges and pregnancy loss in middle and high school sex ed classes – why those complications happen, how they happen, and the physical and mental health ramifications – would de-stigmatize miscarriage and better support those who need help after pregnancy loss. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to reassure a couple that nothing they did caused their miscarriage,” Lincoln told me. “I wish pregnancy loss was better understood so people didn’t have to carry that shame or guilt in the first place.” The majority of miscarriages are the result of a genetic abnormality, yet a 2015 study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology found that 76% of respondents believed miscarriage is a result of a stressful event, 64% said it was the result of lifting something heavy, 22% blamed birth control, and 21% said it could be the result of an argument. People need to know that miscarriage occurs by biological design, Vora says. “When there are genetic errors in the sperm, in the follicles, this is the system for protecting our offspring – by making sure that a non-viable pregnancy doesn’t go to term, which could possibly be an even more tragic experience.” There is another added benefit to including pregnancy loss in sex ed classes. Not only will it better prepare students for the myriad potential reproductive outcomes if and when they decide to begin their own family planning, it will help parents better discuss their own fertility journeys, including miscarriages, with their children. “It just opens up the lines of communication within a family system that parents can talk to kids about,” Vora says. Vora has had two miscarriages, and says that after her first, she and her husband discussed it with their then-four-year-old daughter. “She was involved in the conversation about it, in an age and developmentally appropriate way. By sharing this with my daughter, I was modeling that miscarriage is not something scary or wrong or bad, it’s just part of the spectrum of our child-bearing years.” I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to reassure a couple that nothing they did caused their miscarriage Dr Jennifer Lincoln I have also had conversations about my own second-trimester miscarriage with my children. After I lost my pregnancy at 16 weeks, I spoke to my son about what happened. It’s a moment I detail in my recently released memoir I Had a Miscarriage: A Memoir, a Movement, and another example of how adults can have straightforward, age-appropriate conversations with children about miscarriage. Because while my son had long known that I am a psychologist who specializes in reproductive and maternal mental health (he refers to me as a “doctor of the heart”), he did not know that his own mother had experienced pregnancy loss first-hand. But once he did, that knowledge helped him better crystalize what pregnancy loss truly is and how it can impact those who experience it. “Well, Mommy, at least you never went through what those women went through,” he said once, after I described counseling women who had miscarriages. “Actually, though … I guess if you had, you’d be able to understand them even better.” Here we were, I realized. It was time. I seized the opportunity and let him guide our way through it. “Well, sweetie, I did, actually,” I said. “Wait, what?!” he replied. “You did? When?” I brought him back to the day it happened, and piqued his memory by reminding him about how he’d had his first-ever semi-sleepover that evening, and that this was what led to it. He pressed further. “She was a girl,” I told him, “and I named her Olive.” “I’m sorry, Mommy,” he offered. His questions continued: “Why do babies die too soon?” “Sometimes it happens because the baby isn’t healthy, like Olive,” I explained, “and sometimes it’s because of other complications.” “So the baby’s heart is beating one minute, and then not the next? Does it hurt the mommy’s heart when that happens?” he asked, curious and concerned. “They hurt indescribably so,” I told him. “But what do the mommies do the next day? Without the baby?” “They rest. They cry. They remember. They receive support,” I replied. And at that, he asked to feel my heartbeat, and offered to let me feel his. Jessica Zucker is a Los Angeles-based psychologist specializing in reproductive and maternal mental health and the creator of the #IHadaMiscarriage campaign. Her first book is now available I HAD A MISCARRIAGE: A Memoir, a Movement (Feminist Press + Penguin Random House Audio)

  • Former ‘Idol’ contestant Caleb Kennedy sees songs rocket to the top of country charts

    Caleb Kennedy left American Idol under a cloud from a controversial video, but his sales on iTunes have not suffered. In fact, they’ve grown.

  • Ex-Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio faces federal extortion charge for alleged threat to expose basketball program

    Gaudio allegedly demanded 17 months salary in exchange for silence over alleged recruiting violations.

  • Amazingly Preserved Bird Fossils Reveal Links to Dinosaurs

    This overview of prehistoric avian fossils in the Liaoning Province of China reveals how evolutionary "dead-ends" led to modern birds. The post Amazingly Preserved Bird Fossils Reveal Links to Dinosaurs appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Nintendo Switch Online will soon offer over 100 classic games

    Nintendo will soon add five more classic games to Switch Online, bringing the total number of titles you can play through the subscription service to 104.

  • No Mow May to help insects and the environment

    Adam Del Rosso interviewed Entomologist Ginny Mitchell on how not mowing your lawn this May can help the environment.

  • Spain speeds up Ceuta expulsions after migrant tide from Morocco ebbs

    Spanish authorities carried out mass expulsions of migrants on Wednesday from its North African enclave of Ceuta after thousands crossed from Morocco, as the tide of humanity swimming around the border fence turned into a trickle. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said as many as 4,800 of the more than 8,000 who entered Ceuta during the previous two days had been sent back, and security forces on both sides intervened to prevent more from crossing. "We are carrying out the immediate handover of those who have entered irregularly," Sanchez told parliament.

  • Marilyn Manson’s former assistant sues him for sexual assault, battery

    Marilyn Manson’s former assistant has accused the embattled singer of sexual assault, battery and harassment in a new lawsuit filed Tuesday.