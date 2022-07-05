Police officer shoots attacker during disturbance call in west Modesto

A Modesto Police officer shot a person Monday night after that person attacked the officer, according to the department.

The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. at a residence on Roselawn Drive in west Modesto, where officers responded to a report of a disturbance.

Modesto Police Spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the officer who was attacked was injured. He was treated at a hospital and has since been released, Bear said.

Modesto Police did not release any details about the type of disturbance, how many people were involved or what it was over. They also didn’t say how many officers responded, if more than one discharged a weapon, how the person attacked the officer or if the person had a weapon.

The person who was shot is still being treated at a hospital is expected to survive.

This incident is being investigated by members of MPDs Investigations Division and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

We will update this story as information becomes available.