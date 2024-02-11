Police officer shoots, injures gun-wielding man Saturday night in Southeast Raleigh

A Raleigh police officer shot a gun-wielding man Saturday night in Southeast Raleigh, near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens, according to Raleigh police.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Raleigh police said they responded to a report of shots fired near 800 Rock Quarry Road.

There, police said an officer found a man with a gun and shot him. The man was then taken into custody and treated for his injuries, Deputy Chief Zachary Lechette said during a Sunday morning news conference.

Police also said they found other people injured on the scene. Four people were taken to local hospitals and treated for their injuries, said Lechette.

Lechette said the involvement of the injured people is still being investigated. He said the investigation is ongoing and did not identify the person shot by police or say how old he is.

Authorities also did not identify the officer who shot the person.

Officers’ body camera footage is being reviewed and will be a part of an ongoing investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation and Raleigh Police Department internal affairs, in keeping with departmental policy, said Lechette.

More details to come

The incident shut down a stretch of Rock Quarry Road for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning, but it has since been reopened.

The police department will also be submitting a five-day report to the Raleigh city manager with more details, said Lechette during the conference.

Asked for further details about the shooting, Raleigh police told The News & Observer they did not have anything else to share.

Taser death on quarry road

This is not the first incident involving Raleigh police on Rock Quarry Road.

In January 2023, Darryl “Tyree” Williams died after being tased three times by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in 800 block of Rock Quarry Road.

Police at the time said they were conducting a “proactive patrol” when they found found a suspicion vehicle, The News & Observer previously reported. Police also said they found a folded dollar bill in Williams pocket with white powdery substance, The N&O reported.

After this, Williams was tased following a struggle, said police. In released footage, Williams is heard telling officers that the had heart problems before being tased the third and final time, The N&O reported. After being tased and handcuffed, Williams, 32, become unresponsive and later died in the hospital, The N&O reported.

This is a developing story