Police officer shoots, kills charging dog

Jul. 10—HIGH POINT — A High Point Police Department officer shot and killed a dog that charged at him Sunday morning in an east High Point neighborhood.

At 9:50 a.m. the officer went to a house in the 1500 block of Homewood Avenue where a woman reported that a German shepherd on the loose wouldn't leave her yard. The woman told officers that she was afraid to let her children and dogs out of the residence.

The officer found the dog but wasn't able to get close without the dog running away, police said. The officer was told the dog belonged to a resident down the street and went to that house to try to talk to the owner.

When the officer pulled up, another dog described as a black Labrador charged at the officer, who shot it.

The police will conduct an internal investigation. The officer isn't on administrative leave, police said Monday.