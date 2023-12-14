Police: Officer shoots, kills dogs during 'vicious attack' at business; victim injured
Striking deals with AI companies could provide a brand new revenue source for publishers who are currently going through the worst year for the media business in decades.
Etsy is the latest company to lay off staff in 2023. The online retailer is letting go of 11 percent of its staff in the company’s first significant staffing cut in recent years.
Netflix today announced that it is discontinuing its support for Conductor, a popular orchestration engine for microservices the streaming giant open-sourced in 2016. With over 13,000 GitHub stars and thousands of companies that use it as an essential part of their infrastructure, Conductor is one of the company's most popular open source projects, but the company has now decided to put its efforts elsewhere. "This strategic decision, while difficult, is essential for realigning our resources to better serve our business objectives with our internal Conductor fork," the company wrote in a statement.
Many, if not most, generative AI tech vendors argue that fair use entitles them to train AI models on copyrighted material scraped from the internet -- even if they don't get permission from the rightsholders. OpenAI today announced that it's reached an agreement with Axel Springer, the Berlin-based owner of publications including Business Insider and Politico, to train its generative AI models on the publisher's content and add recent Axel Springer-published articles to OpenAI's viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. It's OpenAI's second such arrangement with a news organization after the startup said that it would license some of the The Associated Press' archives for model training.
Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.
Zuper, a field service management company, closed on $32 million in Series B funding to provide its customers with technologies and tools to cater to a wider range of workers. While other field service management companies target specific parts of the market, Zuper was designed to encompass the entire workflow. Zuper’s platform provides automated workflows and workforce collaboration so that customers have the best possible experience, Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj told TechCrunch.
A Congressional letter called on the Department of Health and Human Services to revise HIPAA so that these warrantless searches couldn't occur.
Sony’s 2023 Wrap-Up is now available. The recap reflects on your PS5 or PS4 gaming habits from the past year. The new version will sum up your most-played games, tally your total hours and assign an algorithmic “gaming style.”
Great for homes and small businesses alike, this stylish battery-powered printer makes labeling fun.
Sony’s investigating a possible ransomware attack at Insomniac Games by a hacker group called Rhysida. The organization may have stolen images and details regarding the forthcoming Wolverine game, in addition to personal data.
Hagerty's 2024 Bull Market List includes some unsurprising names, but a couple of models stick out.
Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro introduced Tuesday a battery-swapping network and three smartscooters to India, marking the company's official entry into the world’s most populous country and biggest two-wheeler market. Gogoro CEO Horace Luke told TechCrunch that the company sees India as a central hub for manufacturing and plans to export its smartscooters from the country to other markets, starting with neighboring country Nepal. Gogoro kicked off its strategic entry into India with a battery-swapping network aimed at business-to-business customers in Delhi and Goa.
Durable -- a startup based out of Vancouver, Canada that has built an AI website creator and number of other AI-powered tools to help small business owners plan, create and run business apps more easily -- has raised $14 million, a Series A that it will be using to continue expanding its platform and customer base. Spark Capital is leading the round, and Torch Capital, Altman Capital (the VC founded and run by Jack Altman, the brother of OpenAI's Sam Altman), Dash Fund, South Park Commons, Infinity Ventures and Soma Capital -- all previous backers -- are also participating.
Two days before 23andMe disclosed that hackers had accessed the personal and genetic data of almost 7 million customers, the genetic testing giant updated its terms of service. The changes are an effort to make it more difficult for the victims of the breach to band together in filing a legal claim against the company, according to lawyers who specialize in representing victims of data breaches and the arbitration process. Three lawyers interviewed by TechCrunch called the changes in 23andMe’s terms of service with their customers “cynical,” “self-serving,” and “a desperate attempt” to protect itself and deter customers from exercising their legal rights following the massive breach of customer data.
Turkey's Super Lig suspended all matches after the incident Monday.
Helicity Space has closed a $5 million seed funding to accelerate development of a technology that could finally unlock fast, efficient travel in deep space. The startup says that they have discovered a way to use plasma jets for fusion reaction. The project is the brainchild of plasma physicist and Helicity co-founder Setthivoine You; he and the other two co-founders, CEO and former banker Stephane Lintner and former Boeing-Rocketdyne executive Marta Calvo formalized the business in 2018.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
There is one important news item that was gleaned during the press drive by former TC contributor turned InsideEVs editor Patrick George that I wanted to point out to y'all. Remember how GM killed the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV and then a few months later was like "never mind!" we are going to bring it back under the new Ultium platform? Well we now know that when it does come back it will only be the EUV.
Using a business credit card for personal expenses should be avoided. Not only is it a tax nightmare, but it can add unnecessary problems to your plate. Here's what you need to know.