Police officer shoots, kills knife wielding woman

Jun. 13—LENOIR — A Lenoir police officer shot and killed a woman early Tuesday morning after she lunged at police wielding knives.

According to Lenoir police, at 7:20 a.m. police responded to a possible drug overdose at 1983 Starcross Rd. Once officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to make contact with a woman present in the home to determine if anyone needed medical assistance. As the police attempted to talk with the woman, she became agitated and produced two knives. Officers repeatedly ordered her to drop the knives, but the woman refused to cooperate. Consequently, an officer deployed his Taser in an effort to disarm the woman.

"The woman dropped the weapons momentarily before retrieving them and charging at the officers with the knives in a narrow hallway of the home," the police stated in a press release.

With the police finding her actions as a lethal threat, one of the officers fired his handgun and struck the woman, police said.

Medics administered first aid on the scene before the woman was taken to the hospital. The shooting victim, however, died en route to the hospital.

Police are withholding the name of the woman and officers involved at this time.

Because of the officer-involved shooting, the State Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the probe.

The involved officer will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy whenever an officer discharges a service weapon. As is standard procedure with any officer involved shooting, the Lenoir Police Department's Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were adhered to during the incident, police said.