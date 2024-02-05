Police officer shoots man during altercation in downtown Willmar, Minnesota

Feb. 4—WILLMAR

— The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to the scene after a Willmar police officer shot a man multiple times during an altercation in downtown Willmar on Sunday morning, Feb. 4, according to a news release from the BCA.

The man was flown by helicopter to a trauma center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by medical personnel.

Neither the officer nor the suspect were named in the initial report.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to a news release from the Willmar Police Department.

According to a news release from the Willmar Police Department:

Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:10 a.m. to an apartment building on the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest in response to reports of a man armed and threatening people with a knife.

Upon arrival, Willmar Police officer located the caller outside the building. While attempting to gather information from the caller, the suspect "suddenly exited a nearby doorway and charged at the officer with a knife."

The officer attempted to get away from the suspect, gave repeated commands and drew his handgun, while the suspect continued to advance and threaten the officer with the knife.

The officer then fired his handgun, and the suspect fled the scene.

That officer and others then took the suspect into custody a short distance away, and performed immediate life-saving measures. The suspect was initially transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital, and then later transferred to a higher care facility.

A multi-block area in downtown Willmar is blocked off from Third Street Southwest westward to Fifth Street Southwest and from Benson Avenue Southwest south to Becker Avenue Southwest.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team arrived in downtown Willmar at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The BCA has been asked to investigate the case. Any inquiries related to this ongoing investigation should be directed to the BCA.

This story will update as more information becomes available.