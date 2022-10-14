Police officer shoots Mexico man after domestic violence disturbance

Oct. 14—A Mexico man was shot by a police officer late Thursday night following a reported domestic violence disturbance.

Mexico police Chief Roy Hodsdon said officers responding to the incident were confronted by an armed man when they arrived at 87 Roxbury Road around 10:45 p.m. Officer Dustin Broughton shot and wounded 22-year-old Daniel Tibbetts after arriving at the home.

Hodsdon did not release any additional details about what led to the shooting or how Tibbetts was connected to the domestic violence report.

Tibbetts was taken by ambulance to Rumford Hospital with gunshot wounds, then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland for further treatment. He is expected to survive, Hodsdon said.

Broughton had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Attorney General's Office, which is standard practice in Maine when a police officer uses deadly force.

This story will be updated.