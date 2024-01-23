Police officer shoots person during weapons complaint at Appleton bar

APPLETON — An Appleton police officer shot a person early Tuesday morning at Maritime Tavern, on 336 W. Wisconsin Ave.

According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were sent to the bar around 1:36 a.m. for a "weapons-involved complaint."

One of the first officers to arrive at the bar shot an individual, who was transported to a local hospital. Appleton police did not provide details about the person's condition or identity.

The involved officer was not injured, according to the police department.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is taking over the investigation. The Appleton Police Department said it had no other information to share at this time.

