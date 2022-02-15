Police officer shoots person in Lakewood; deadly force investigation team responding

A police officer shot a person in Lakewood on Tuesday afternoon, but few details have been released. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team was called to respond.

It’s likely that the officer who shot a person was from Tacoma Police Department. TPD spokesperson Wendy Haddow said there was a police shooting, but she couldn’t release any details because she said the officer involved was from their department.

When police use deadly force in Pierce County, PCFIT investigates and designates an officer from an agency not involved in the shooting to release information about what happened.

A Pierce County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was designated as the media contact, according to an email from Lakewood Police Department Lt. Chris Lawler. That sergeant was not immediately available to comment.

In his email, Lawler said the officers involved in the shooting were OK. It’s unclear where the incident happened, who was shot by police or what led an officer to shoot someone.