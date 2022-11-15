Police officer shoots someone during suspected robbery at Publix in Sarasota

The Sarasota Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

Sarasota Police said officers responded near Beneva and Fruitville roads for a report of a robbery just after 10 a.m. Several minutes later, shots were fired, the police department said.

Authorities start the shooting started at a Publix grocery store before the suspect fled across the street to an urgent care near the Homewood Suits hotel.

The suspect is in stable condition, and the officer is uninjured, according to the department. The FDLE will lead the investigation into the shooting, while the police department will investigate the robbery incident.

The officer involved in the shooting, whose identity was not released, will be placed on paid administrative leave.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota Police investigate officer-involved shooting