Police officer shoots man in a Miami neighborhood, cops say. He’s expected to survive

A Miami police officer shot and injured a man in the Shenandoah neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after being called to the home by Miami Fire Rescue to assist a man in distress, police said.

According to law enforcement sources, the injured man’s mother called 911, fearing her son would overdose on drugs and kill himself. When the officer showed up, the sources said, the man was shot when he came out of a room with a gun. He’s expected to survive, and no one else was injured.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. at a home in the area of Southwest 16th Avenue and 19th Terrace. Officially, police had released very little information by early evening.

“[In] situations like this, we have to be very tedious. If we have to be here all night, we will. We want to have a thorough investigation for everyone — for our officer and the family,” Cpt. Freddy Cruz told reporters at the scene.

The injured man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Police said he’s in stable condition, but didn’t mention where on the body he was shot.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.