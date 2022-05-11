Police officer shot in the arm in the Bronx: sources

An NYPD police officer was shot in the arm and wounded in a confrontation in the Bronx late Tuesday, police sources said.

The shooting happened about 10:45 p.m., near Claremont Parkway and Bathgate Ave. in Claremont, sources said.

The cop was rushed to Lincoln Hospital and is expected to recover, sources said.

The suspect was also shot in the confrontation and taken to St. Barnabas. Information on the shooter’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

It wasn’t immediately clear late Tuesday if the officer was on-duty or off-duty.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.