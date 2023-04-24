Police: Officer shot at on busy Kannapolis highway before police chase

A Kannapolis police officer was shot at by a passenger in a Jeep before the SUV led law enforcement on a chase, police said.

Kannapolis police said around midnight, an officer on Rogers Lake Road noticed an SUV that matched the description of one believed to be involved in a recent drive-by shooting.

The officer tried to pull the 2016 black Jeep Patriot over but it continued onto Kannapolis Parkway. Police said it was at this point that a passenger in the Jeep showed a weapon and started shooting at the officer.

The officer called for backup as the Jeep continued onto Highway 3 and Odell School Road. Concord police threw out stop sticks at Odell School Road and Davidson Highway, and the Jeep eventually stopped at Billings Place, police said.

Authorities said three people got out of the SUV. Two of them were taken into custody by Cabarrus County deputies. The third suspect is still on the loose, Kannapolis police said.

No one was injured in the incident, investigators said.

Alexander Elijah Adams, 19, has been charged with one count attempting to discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Jaden Deon Mauldin, 19, was charged with felony flee to elude.

No further information was released.

