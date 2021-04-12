Police say officer who shot Daunte Wright accidentally pulled gun instead of taser

Torey Van Oot
·2 min read
The officer who fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man outside Minneapolis Sunday appeared to have inadvertently pulled out her gun instead of a taser, police said.

Driving the news: "This appears to me, from what I viewed in the officer's reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright," Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon told reporters Monday.

The backdrop: Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed during a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. Sunday, about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year.

  • Body camera video released by police shows Wright trying to get back into his car during an encounter with officers.

  • The shooting, which sparked protests and unrest across the Twin Cities Sunday night, has inflamed tensions in a community already on edge amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in Floyd's death.

  • Activists criticized the department for using excessive force, including tear gas and flash bangs, against protesters. Gannon defended his department's decisions, saying he needed to disperse the crowd after an officer was hit with a brick.

What's next: The officer, who was not named, has been placed on administrative leave, Gannon said.

  • The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an independent investigation.

  • Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told reporters he supports firing the officer. Elliott also tweeted that he had spoken with President Biden, who is expected to address the shooting in remarks on Monday.

