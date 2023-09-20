Police officer who shot dead unarmed rapper Chris Kaba charged with murder

The police officer who shot dead unarmed rapper Chris Kaba in south London last year has been charged with murder, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The officer, who has only been identified as NX121 was charged following a review of evidence provided by the Independent Office for Police Conduct which carried out an investigation.

Mr Kaba, a 24-year-old expectant father, died after being shot by an armed officer on September 5 last year as he was driving an Audi Q8 alone in the Streatham Hill area.

Armed officers in an unmarked police car had been covertly following the vehicle after spotting it parked in the Camberwell Green area of south London.

The Audi was not owned by Mr Kaba and was not registered in his name, and Scotland Yard said officers were not aware of the identity of the driver at the time.

Mr Kaba, a rapper known as Madix or Mad Itch, died after being struck by a single bullet which pierced the windscreen of the car and hit him in the head. No firearms were discovered in the vehicle.

The officer was initially placed on restricted duties but was subsequently suspended.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), the CPS has authorised a charge of murder against a Metropolitan Police officer following the death of Chris Kaba.

“Mr Kaba died on 6 September 2022 after he was struck by a single bullet in Streatham Hill, south London.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the officer are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

