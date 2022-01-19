Police officer shot during Bronx confrontation

John Annese, New York Daily News

An NYPD officer was shot and wounded during an armed confrontation in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said.

The officer was shot in the leg at about 9:30 p.m. on Lorillard Place near Third Ave., and was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, police said. The officer is expected to survive the wound, police said.

A suspect was also shot and taken to an area hospital, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories