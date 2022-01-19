Police officer shot during Bronx confrontation

An NYPD officer was shot and wounded during an armed confrontation in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said.

The officer was shot in the leg at about 9:30 p.m. on Lorillard Place near Third Ave., and was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, police said. The officer is expected to survive the wound, police said.

A suspect was also shot and taken to an area hospital, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.