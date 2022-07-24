Police officer shot in the face while chasing carjacking suspect, Texas cops say

A Texas man is dead and a police officer is hospitalized after a violent confrontation near Houston on Saturday, July 23, according to officials.

It began around 2 a.m. when officers with the Missouri City Police Department spotted a vehicle at a gas station that had been involved in a robbery, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at a media briefing. He added that the suspect behind the wheel had allegedly carjacked someone the day before.

Missouri City is about 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston.

When the vehicle pulled out of the gas station, the officers followed, Finner said. A short time later, officers called Houston police for backup.

Eventually, the suspect stopped the car on a neighborhood block, got out and ran, according to Finner. Police chased and he opened fire, hitting officer Crystal Sepulveda in the face.

“Multiple agencies” surrounded the area and started searching for the suspect, Finner said. Officers found the suspect in the backyard of a home. He began shooting at police, who returned fire, striking him multiple times, Finner said.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released the suspect’s identity, but said he was between 25 and 30 years old.

Sepulveda, who has been a Missouri City officer for three years was hospitalized in stable condition as of July 23, according to officials.

“Our sister is a fighter and will survive her injuries,” the MCPD wrote in a social media post. “We stand beside her and her family in this time, for we know the road to recovery is long.”