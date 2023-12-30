Police officer shot in Fairhaven incident Friday

FAIRHAVEN — Following reports circulating on social media, a spokesperson working on behalf of local police departments has confirmed a police officer has been shot.

As of about 7:15 p.m., the spokesperson, from John Guilfoil Public Relations LLC, said he could not confirm any other information, including what department the officer was from, or the exact location of the shooting; though he shared that the staging set up by public safety personnel at Leroy Wood Middle School was about a half-mile away from the scene.

According to New Bedford Guide, the shooting followed a police response to Bayside Lounge on Sconticut Neck Road — about .3 miles away from the Wood Middle School, according to Google Maps — for reports of an "intoxicated male trying to drive away...."

New Bedford Guide says Acushnet and New Bedford police also responded to the scene.

"None of our officers have been involved in a shooting tonight," New Bedford Police Deputy Chief Scott Carola said in a text message.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Police officer shot in Fairhaven