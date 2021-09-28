Police officer shot in head last week given recognition during police memorial

Parker Perry, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

Sep. 28—A Dayton police officer who was shot in the side of his head last week received handshakes and praise from fellow officers and speakers Monday afternoon during the annual Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

Officer Thadeu Holloway attended the event which honors the 40 officers county-wide who have died in the line of duty. Along with honoring those officer's sacrifices, those in attendance also took time to speak with Holloway.

"Haven't we just witnessed in these last days the transformation of tragedy into triumph?" Keynote speaker Dr. Col. Kathy Platoni asked during her speech. "This, Officer Holloway, is what valor, courage and true heroism look like."

The officers and those in attendance gave Holloway a round of applause and many took time after the ceremony to greet him and wish him well.

Holloway was shot in the side of the head on Sept. 21 in the 600 block of Ingram Street as he was investigating a fraud complaint.

"The officer fell to the ground and immediately returned fire with five rounds, striking the suspect multiple times. Despite his injuries, the officer was able to effectively request assistance for himself and the wounded suspect," Interim Director and Chief Matt Carper said. "The officer also provided for the safety of witnesses and bystanders by directing them to a place of safety."

Carper said Holloway showed "remarkable" calmness and professionalism in the moments following the shooting, even refusing to leave as the first backup arrived wanting to wait for more units to ensure the public was safe.

The alleged shooter, 39-year-old Antwyane Lowe, is charged with counts of felonious assault and other charges and is currently incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail.

Holloway was taken to Miami Valley Hospital following the shooting and was released from the hospital Thursday.

