Police officer shot, injured in Delaware County after short pursuit
The officer was transported to Crozer Hospital, where their condition is unknown.
The officer was transported to Crozer Hospital, where their condition is unknown.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.
The family of two young girls released a statement saying the children have a long road to recovery and thanking Mahomes.
"Very little shake when the car is in motion," one fan observed.
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
In July 2022, someone sent Google a batch of malicious code that could be used to hack Chrome, Firefox, and PCs running Microsoft Defender. More than a year later in November 2022, Google’s Threat Analysis Group, the company’s team that investigates government-backed threats, published a blog post analyzing those exploits and the Heliconia framework. Google’s researchers concluded that the code belonged to Variston, a Barcelona-based startup that was unknown to the public.
The stories you need to start your day: Chiefs pay tribute to Kansas City victims, Trump’s big hearings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
"When are we going to fix these gun laws?"
Researchers at Amazon have trained the largest ever text-to-speech model yet, which they claim exhibits "emergent" qualities improving its ability to speak even complex sentences naturally. The breakthrough could be what the technology needs to escape the uncanny valley. For reasons unknown to us, once LLMs grow past a certain point, they start being way more robust and versatile, able to perform tasks they weren't trained to.
A new study finds that long COVID, whose symptoms include intense fatigue, can impact women's sexual function. Here's what you need to know.
As an enterprise communications platform, Slack has become a de facto storage repository for institutional knowledge, but getting at that information has been challenging with conventional search tools. Today Slack introduced a couple of new features designed to make that information more accessible, including a new AI-fueled search tool and the ability to summarize information inside channels. Noah Weiss, the chief product officer at Slack, says the platform naturally gathers corporate information in an informal and unstructured way.
Roam, an EV startup based in Kenya, has raised $24 million in a Series A round, including up to $10 million debt commitment from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), to scale the production of electric motorcycles and buses. The investment comes as Roam doubles down on the assembly of its Move bus model, launched last year, months after the company set up a new and larger motorcycle assembly plant. "The goal this year is to increase and get stability in terms of production to meet demand,” said Albin Wilson, Roam chief product and strategy officer.
Cruise has named its first "chief safety officer" as part of the company's effort to rehabilitate itself following an incident — and ensuing controversy — last year that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. Steve Kenner, an autonomous vehicle industry veteran who has held top safety roles at Kodiak, Locomation, Aurora and Uber's now-defunct self-driving division, is filling the newly created role. Kenner will report directly to Cruise president and chief administrative officer Craig Glidden.
The price of bitcoin hit $50,000 today, a month after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 applications for spot bitcoin ETFs. Leading the spot bitcoin ETF pack is Grayscale Bitcoin Trust at $20.27 billion, followed by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust at $3.31 billion and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust at $2.75 billion. “The sustained inflows and volumes are higher than I anticipated,” said Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management.
This past week, Plaid announced it had hired its first-ever president. Notably, the former Cloudflare chief product officer, Jen Taylor, has plenty of experience in helping take a private company public — something we expect Plaid will be doing in the relatively near future. Coincidentally, I was already working on a “Here are the fintech startups that could go public in 2024” piece.
Coronary artery disease, the most common type of heart disease, is more common in Black women. But there are proven ways to lower that risk.
Plaid has named Jennifer (Jen) Taylor, who most recently served as Cloudflare’s chief product officer, as its first president. In announcing Taylor’s appointment, San Francisco-based Plaid pointed out that her nearly seven-year tenure spanned pre, during and after Cloudflare’s IPO -- perhaps signaling that Plaid itself is inching closer to an initial public offering (IPO). In a LinkedIn post, Taylor wrote: “Super excited to share that I’ve joined Plaid as President, where I’ll be overseeing teams across tech + product building the network that will power the future of finance.”
Government hackers last year exploited three unknown vulnerabilities in Apple's iPhone operating system to target victims with spyware developed by a European startup, according to Google. On Tuesday, Google’s Threat Analysis Group, the company’s team that investigates nation-backed hacking, published a report analyzing several government campaigns conducted with hacking tools developed by several spyware and exploit sellers, including Barcelona-based startup Variston. In one of the campaigns, according to Google, government hackers took advantage of three iPhone "zero-days," which are vulnerabilities not known to Apple at the time they were exploited.
In today's edition: The end of amateurism, Brazil's NFL debut, the NBA's creepiest mascot, finishing first by finishing last, and more.
A Hong Kong-based finance worker deposited the money after interacting with a deepfake of the CFO.
From personalized prints to dainty jewelry, there's something for every recipient and budget.