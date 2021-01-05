Police officer who shot Jacob Blake will not face charges

Nick Allen
Blake - AFP
Prosecutors have announced they will not charge a white police officer over the shooting of Jacob Blake, which set off violent protests in Wisconsin last summer.

Mr Blake, 29, who is black, was shot seven times in the back by officer Rusten Sheskey, 31, leaving him paralysed.

The shooting on Aug 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin was captured on video by a bystander.

More than 250 people were arrested in protests in the days that followed.

They included Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old armed with an assault rifle, who said he was there to protect businesses from rioters. He has pleaded not guilty over the fatal shootings of two other men.

During the election campaign Joe Biden spoke with Mr Blake by telephone, while he was in hospital, and met his family.

Mr Blake was shot after police officers responded to a domestic incident.

Video showed Mr Blake walking away to the driver-side door of an SUV as officers follow him with guns drawn and shouting. His three children were in the back of the vehicle.

As Mr Blake opened the door and leaned inside Officer Sheskey grabbed his shirt and opened fire repeatedly.

A knife was later found on the floor of the car near the driver's seat.

Sheskey - Wisconsin Department of Justice
Michael Graveley, the Kenosha County district attorney, said there would be no charges against Officer Sheskey or any other officers who were present.

Mr Graveley said he "would have to disprove the clear expression of these officers that they had to fire a weapon to defend themselves."

He added: "I do not believe the state would be able to prove that the privilege of self-defence is not available."

The prosecutor said he had informed Mr Blake of the decision before announcing it publicly.

Ben Crump, a lawyer for the Blake family, said the development "further destroys trust in our justice system".

He added: "We feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family, but the community that protested and demanded justice.

"We urge Americans to continue to raise their voices and demand change in peaceful and positive ways during this emotional time."

The shooting of Mr Blake happened three months after George Floyd died while being restrained by police officers in Minneapolis.

Mr Floyd's death was captured on video and led to protests that spread across the United States and internationally. Kenosha, a city of 100,000 people 60 miles north of Chicago, was braced for renewed demonstrations in the wake of the decision not to charge.

Tony Evers, the governor of Wisconsin, activated 500 National Guard troops.

Chris Ott, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, said: "Based on the video footage of the incident, it remains hard to see any reason to shoot Mr Blake in the back repeatedly."

