Police: Officer shot and killed armed man suspected of vehicle prowling early Saturday

Maggie Quinlan, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Apr. 17—A Spokane Police Officer shot a suspected vehicle prowler who died at the scene around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

A 911 caller told dispatch a person was in their car on the 500 block of South Cannon Street. The 911 caller said they confronted the prowler and the man aimed a gun at them, according to the release.

When police arrived minutes later, the man was still in the 911 caller's car armed with a firearm, the release said.

"There was an exchange of gunfire," the release said. It did not specify who fired first.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived. The man died at the scene.

No officers were injured and one officer fired at the man.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team, made up of officers from several local agencies, is investigating the shooting with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office managing.

Yellow police tape was still up at the scene as of about 1 p.m. Saturday.

The incident marked the third officer shooting in Spokane County in 2021 and the second death as a result of officers firing their weapons this year. Spokane police have killed two people in 2021. One Spokane County Sheriff's deputy shot and injured Lloyd Vaughn, who survived.

Spokane Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Teresa Fuller said the department would not answer questions yet. The department will release the name of the officer who fired the weapon in the coming days, according to the release.

The victim's identity also has yet to be released.

Recommended Stories

  • Who Has Been Buying Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Shares?

    We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The...

  • Pray for the Queen Elizabeth, Anglican leader says before prince's funeral

    The spiritual leader of the Anglican Church Justin Welby on Friday called on the British public to pray for Queen Elizabeth or offer condolences in their hearts to her, the day before the funeral of her husband Prince Philip. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who had been married to the British monarch since 1947, died on April 9 at Windsor Castle aged 99, leaving a "huge void" in her life. On Saturday, a ceremonial royal funeral will be held at the castle's St George's Chapel, a scaled-down ceremony because of coronavirus restrictions although there will be some traditional grandeur.

  • Democrats reintroduce ban on US using nuclear weapons first

    Two key Democratic lawmakers have reintroduced legislation that would make it U.S. policy not to use nuclear weapons first.

  • Cuba's economic woes may fuel America's next migrant crisis

    Honduran and Cuban migrants cross the Rio Grande River on the U.S.-Mexico border, June 26, 2019. Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesNot all of the migrants hoping to claim asylum in the United States are fleeing Central America’s violence-torn “Northern Triangle” of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, contrary to popular perception. Of the 71,021 asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico for their applications to be processed in the U.S. as of late February, 16% were Cuban, according to federal immigration data. That makes Cubans the third-largest group of migrants, just ahead of Salvadorans, and after Guatemalans and Hondurans. Why Cubans flee The Cubans at America’s doorstep are mostly economic refugees. But since Cubans no longer have preferential status over other immigrants – as they did until former President Barack Obama stopped automatically admitting Cubans who made it to the U.S. – claiming asylum is now virtually their only hope of winning entry. Cubans who can afford it fly to South America or hire smugglers to take them to Mexico in “fast boats” before trekking north to the U.S. border. Those who can’t afford to pay smugglers try to cross the Florida Straits on rafts or small boats called “balsas” – a dangerous 90-mile ocean passage. So far this year, the U.S. Coast Guard has picked up 180 Cuban “balseros” at sea trying to reach the U.S. The number is modest – but it’s already more than three times the Coast Guard rescues of Cubans made last year. Cubans intercepted at sea are returned to Cuba under the terms of a 1995 migration agreement. The current uptick recalls the gradual increase in rafters rescued at sea in the spring of 1994, numbers that rose exponentially that summer, culminating in the “balsero” migration crisis. Triggered by the collapse of the Soviet Union – communist Cuba’s main international partner at the time – the 1994 exodus saw 35,000 Cubans arrive in the U.S. in two months. It was the United States’ third Cuban migration crisis. In 1965, some 5,000 Cubans embarked from the port of Camarioca in small boats, landing in south Florida. In 1980, the Mariel boat crisis brought 125,000 Cuban migrants to the U.S. in the so-called “freedom flotilla.” These migration waves came when the Cuban economy was in crisis and standards of living were falling. All three occurred when Cubans had few avenues for legal migration. With legal routes foreclosed, pressure to leave built over time as the economy deteriorated, finally exploding in a mass exodus of desperate people. After studying U.S.-Cuban relations for four decades, I believe the conditions that led to these migration crises are building once again. Economy in free fall Hit by the dual shocks of renewed U.S. economic sanctions during the Trump administration and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cuban economy shrank 11% in 2020. Former President Donald Trump cut off two major sources of Cuba’s foreign exchange revenue: people-to-people educational travel from the U.S., worth roughly US$500 million annually, according to my analysis of data from the Cuban National Office of Statistics, and $3.5 billion annually in cash remittances. The pandemic hammered Cuba’s tourist industry, which suffered a 75% decline – a loss of roughly $2.5 billion. Cubans wait to buy food in Havana, March 22, 2021. Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images These external shocks hit an economy already weakened by the decline in cheap oil from crisis-stricken Venezuela due to falling production there, forcing Cuba to spend more of its scarce foreign exchange currency on fuel. Since Cuba imports most of its food, the island nation has experienced a food crisis. The result is the worst economic downturn since the 1990s. Pent-up Cuban demand to emigrate The 1994 Cuban migration crisis ended when former President Bill Clinton signed an accord with Cuba providing for safe and legal migration. The U.S. committed to providing at least 20,000 immigrant visas to Cubans annually to avoid future crises by creating a release valve. President Trump replaced President Obama’s policy of normalizing U.S.-Cuban relations with one of “maximum pressure” aimed at collapsing the Cuban regime. He downsized the U.S. embassy in Havana in 2017, allegedly in response to injuries to U.S. personnel serving there. And he suspended the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which provided upwards of 20,000 immigrant visas annually to Cubans with close relatives in the U.S. These measures drastically reduced the number of immigrant visas given, closing the safety valve Clinton negotiated in 1994. In 2020, just over 3,000 Cubans immigrants were admitted to the U.S. Today, some 100,000 Cubans who have applied for the reunification program are still waiting in limbo for the program to resume. A policy problem The migration crisis brewing in Cuba has been largely overlooked while the Biden administration focuses on managing the rush of Central American asylum-seekers and caring for unaccompanied minors at the U.S.-Mexico border. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently said that Cuba policy is currently under review, but that it’s “not a top priority.” U.S. officials could head off the migration crisis brewing in Cuba by making the changes to U.S.-Cuba relations Biden promised during his 2020 presidential campaign. Restaffing the U.S. embassy in Havana would make it possible to resume compliance with Clinton’s 1994 migration agreement to grant at least 20,000 immigrant visas annually. That would give Cubans a safe and legal way to come to the U.S. and discourage them from risking their lives on the open seas or with human traffickers. Lifting Trump’s economic sanctions would curtail the need to emigrate by reducing Cuba’s economic hardship, in part by enabling Cuban Americans to send money directly to their families there. And reversing Trump’s restrictions on travel to the island would help revitalize the private Cuban restaurants and bed and breakfasts that rely on U.S. visitors. All these measures would put money directly into the hands of the Cuban people, giving them hope for a better future in Cuba.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William M. LeoGrande, American University School of Public Affairs. Read more:The United States is at risk of an armed anti-police insurgencyDeported veterans, stranded far from home after years of military service, press Biden to bring them back William M. LeoGrande is a senior fellow at the Washington Office on Latin America, a human rights advocacy group.

  • Minneapolis businesses, hit by "crime spree," are on edge

    City officials said 140 Minneapolis businesses were hit by a "crime spree" that took place as law enforcement were responding to protests in Brooklyn Center earlier this week. The activity has business owners, already on edge about the trial, even more concerned. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Businesses across the city were burglarized, vandalized and looted, said Erik Hansen, director of economic policy and development for Minneapolis. Cell phone stores, gas stations, pharmacies, liquor stores and tobacco shops were the most commonly hit. It was crime of opportunity, Hansen said, as people took advantage of civil unrest in Brooklyn Center, where businesses were also hit. "Many of the businesses are in areas where unrest impacted them last year and a number of them are just getting back on their feet," Hansen said at a Thursday news conference. The bottom line: Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he doesn’t want the city re-traumatized after what happened last year. National Guard units are already posting up in the city. "As we get into verdict time, there’s going to be much more of a presence out there," Arradondo said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Judge blocks arrest of journalists covering Minnesota protests amid reports journalists rounded up

    Federal judge notes journalists were struck by projectiles, pepper-sprayed, and grabbed

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Derek Chauvin trial: 3 questions America needs to ask about seeking racial justice in a court of law

    A demonstration outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on March 29, 2021, the day Derek Chauvin's trial began on charges he murdered George Floyd. Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesThere is a difference between enforcing the law and being the law. The world is now witnessing another in a long history of struggles for racial justice in which this distinction may be ignored. Derek Chauvin, a 45-year-old white former Minneapolis police officer, is on trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man. There are three questions I find important to consider as the trial unfolds. These questions address the legal, moral and political legitimacy of any verdict in the trial. I offer them from my perspective as an Afro-Jewish philosopher and political thinker who studies oppression, justice and freedom. They also speak to the divergence between how a trial is conducted, what rules govern it – and the larger issue of racial justice raised by George Floyd’s death after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. They are questions that need to be asked: 1. Can Chauvin be judged as guilty beyond a reasonable doubt? The presumption of innocence in criminal trials is a feature of the U.S. criminal justice system. And a prosecutor must prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury of the defendant’s peers. The history of the United States reveals, however, that these two conditions apply primarily to white citizens. Black defendants tend to be treated as guilty until proved innocent. Racism often leads to presumptions of reasonableness and good intentions when defendants and witnesses are white, and irrationality and ill intent when defendants, witnesses and even victims are black. An activist watches the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on March 30, 2021. Kerem Yucel / AFP/via Getty Images Additionally, race affects jury selection. The history of all-white juries for black defendants and rarely having black jurors for white ones is evidence of a presumption of white people’s validity of judgment versus that of Black Americans. Doubt can be afforded to a white defendant in circumstances where it would be denied a black one. Thus, Chauvin, as white, could be granted that exculpating doubt despite the evidence shared before millions of viewers in a live-streamed trial. 2. What is the difference between force and violence? The customary questioning of police officers who harm people focuses on their use of what’s called “excessive force.” This presumes the legal legitimacy of using force in the first place in the specific situation. Violence, however, is the use of illegitimate force. As a result of racism, Black people are often portrayed as preemptively guilty and dangerous. It follows that the perceived threat of danger makes “force” the appropriate description when a police officer claims to be preventing violence. This understanding makes it difficult to find police officers guilty of violence. To call the act “violence” is to acknowledge that it is improper and thus falls, in the case of physical acts of violence, under the purview of criminal law. Once their use of force is presumed legitimate, the question of degree makes it nearly impossible for jurors to find officers guilty. Floyd, who was suspected of purchasing items from a store with a counterfeit bill, was handcuffed and complained of not being able to breathe when Chauvin pulled him from the police vehicle and he fell face down on the ground. Footage from the incident revealed that Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was motionless several minutes in, and he had no pulse when Alexander Kueng, one of the officers, checked. Chauvin didn’t remove his knee until paramedics arrived and asked him to get off of Floyd so they could examine the motionless patient. If force under the circumstances is unwarranted, then its use would constitute violence in both legal and moral senses. Where force is legitimate (for example, to prevent violence) but things go wrong, the presumption is that a mistake, instead of intentional wrongdoing, occurred. An important, related distinction is between justification and excuse. Violence, if the action is illegitimate, is not justified. Force, however, when justified, can become excessive. The question at that point is whether a reasonable person could understand the excess. That understanding makes the action morally excusable. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified, Court TV via AP, Pool 3. Is there ever excusable police violence? Police are allowed to use force to prevent violence. But at what point does the force become violence? When its use is illegitimate. In U.S. law, the force is illegitimate when done “in the course of committing an offense.” Sgt. David Pleoger, Chauvin’s former supervisor, stated in the trial: “When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint.” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified, “To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy.” He declared, “I vehemently disagree that that was an appropriate use of force.” That an act was deemed by prosecutors to be violent, defined as an illegitimate use of force resulting in death, is a necessary conclusion for charges of murder and manslaughter. Both require ill intent or, in legal terms, a mens rea (“evil mind”). The absence of a reasonable excuse affects the legal interpretation of the act. That the act was not preventing violence but was, instead, one of committing it, made the action inexcusable. The Chauvin case, like so many others, leads to the question: What is the difference between enforcing the law and imagining being the law? Enforcing the law means one is acting within the law. That makes the action legitimate. Being the law forces others, even law-abiding people, below the enforcer, subject to their actions. If no one is equal to or above the enforcer, then the enforcer is raised above the law. Such people would be accountable only to themselves. Police officers and any state officials who believe they are the law, versus implementers or enforcers of the law, place themselves above the law. Legal justice requires pulling such officials back under the jurisdiction of law. The purpose of a trial is, in principle, to subject the accused to the law instead of placing him, her, or them above it. Where the accused is placed above the law, there is an unjust system of justice. This article has been updated to correct the charges Chauvin is facing. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Lewis R. Gordon, University of Connecticut. Read more:Derek Chauvin trial begins in George Floyd murder case: 5 essential reads on police violence against Black menPolice officers accused of brutal violence often have a history of complaints by citizensWhite supremacy is the root of all race-related violence in the US Lewis R. Gordon does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • This $50,000 attachment turns your Tesla Cybertruck into a campervan - and it even comes with a Starlink dish

    Stream It's CyberLandr fits in normal parking spaces and comes with a kitchen, a water-filtration system, and voice automation.

  • Black soldier mistreatment common even before Virginia case

    Lt. Caron Nazario had been pulled over in rural Virginia by the two officers, who repeatedly demanded that he step out of the vehicle. Nazario said he was afraid to get out, to which Gutierrez replied: “You should be.” Within minutes, Nazario was pepper-sprayed, struck in the knees to force him to the ground and handcuffed.

  • 2021 ACM Awards: The Complete Winners List

    From Album of the Year to the night's top prize, Entertainer of the Year

  • Kate Middleton Wore Queen Elizabeth's Pearl Necklace to Prince Philip's Funeral

    This was not the only piece of sentimental jewelry worn by the Duchess.

  • Semi driver stung by bee veers off highway, loses load of cheese in lake, WA cops say

    Cheese rolled into a nearby lake.

  • Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and WWE Legends Are Hunting for the Company's 'Most Wanted Treasures'

    "You're going to learn a lot of things you didn't know, or that you might've thought you knew about your favorite superstars and historic iconic superstars," Stephanie McMahon says of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures and Biography: WWE Legends

  • Ingenuity Mars Helicopter completes a 'spin test,' moves closer to flight

    Completing a spin test means the Ingenuity Mars copter could be a step closer to its first flight.

  • Dogecoin Is Not the Next Bitcoin – But Here Are the Similarities

    As dogecoin's gains top 9,392%, CoinDesk’s Adam B. Levine finds some surprising parallels between the top meme token and bitcoin.

  • ‘A bobcat attacked my wife!’ Security camera captures wild encounter in North Carolina

    The 46-second clip has been viewed millions of times online.

  • Drunken bar patrons kept CMPD from helping gunshot victim. State yanks liquor permit

    ‘Intoxicated’ and ‘uncooperative’ crowd blocked and injured police officers, NC Law Enforcement Division says.

  • Brazil must cut deforestation 15-20% a year to reach 2030 goal, says vice president

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil needs to cut illegal deforestation by between 15% and 20% every year to eliminate it by 2030, Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Friday, referring to a goal set by President Jair Bolsonaro in a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden this week. Bolsonaro is set to attend a U.S. climate summit hosted by Biden next week amid international pressure to slash deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, which surged to a 12-year high in 2020 as an area 14 times the size of New York City was destroyed, government data show. Brazil and the United States have been negotiating since February on a possible deal to cooperate on tackling deforestation.

  • From Asian hate crime to a minimum wage: 25 things Ted Cruz has voted against this year

    All the votes the Texas senator opposed in 2021 – including not one confirmation of a woman to the position of Cabinet secretary