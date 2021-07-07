Police: Officer shot, killed near federal office in Terre Haute

Lisa Trigg, The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind.
·1 min read

Jul. 7—A Terre Haute police officer has died after being shot by a suspect about 2 p.m. today outside a federal office behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Police are not releasing the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

THPD public information officer Sgt. Ryan Adamson said the investigation is ongoing, and very minimal information is being released. A liaison officer will be assigned to release more information later this evening and into the night.

Adamson did not release any information about a suspect.

Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police said the suspect was in surgery at Regional Hospital as of 4 p.m.

Police radio traffic indicated a suspect — a gold-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck — was located outside Terre Haute Regional Hospital, and crime scene tape was put up to block off the Hospital Lane access to the hospital.

A vehicle matching the description with bullet holes in the window was located outside the hospital, where a patient with a gunshot wound was undergoing treatment.

Adamson did not say which hospital the police officer was taken to.

This story will be updated.

