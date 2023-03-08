Police officer shot in a Miami neighborhood, reports say. They were rushed to the hospital

A Miami-Dade police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon and rushed to the hospital, shutting down streets as officers swarmed and cordoned off the area with yellow tape, reports say.

Around 5 p.m., Miami-Dade police announced it responded to the scene of a shooting that involved an officer in the area of Northwest 43 Street and Northwest 5th Avenue.

The involved officer, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami police closed off Northwest Second to Sixth Avenues from Northwest 39 to 46 Streets as the investigation continues, MPD tweeted. Officers are advising to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a police investigation with @MiamiDadePD we have closed NW 2-6 Avenues from NW 39-46 Streets. No pedestrian or vehicle traffic is being allowed within this area. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/oBFJ56gExu — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 8, 2023

Local 10 News and NBC 6 reported from police sources that an officer was shot.

There has been no information released on the suspect.

This is a developing story.