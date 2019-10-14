13-year police veteran and father of 2 shot dead near Maryland parking garage

A Maryland police officer and father of two was shot and killed while responding to a call Monday morning in Maryland, sparking a massive search for an unknown suspect.

The officer, Thomas Bomba, was shot while responding to a disorderly subject in a parking garage shortly before 9 a.m., police said. Bomba was found within 3 or 4 minutes after radioing for help, police said.

Bomba, 38, leaves behind his wife and two children. He was a "very dedicated officer" who worked for the Montgomery County Department of Police for 13 years, Montgomery County Police acting chief Marcus Jones said.

PHOTO: Montgomery police officer block the intersection outside of a parking garage where a police officer was shot, in Silver Spring, Md., Oct. 14, 2019. (Jose Luis Magana/AP) More

Police have no suspect information following the slaying in Silver Spring, which is about 6 miles outside of Washington, D.C.

Police do not believe there is an immediate threat to public safety, Jones said.

PHOTO: A Montgomery County Police officer has been shot near a parking garage in Silver Spring, Md., Oct. 14, 2019. (WJLA) More

Investigators are "trying to make sure we have every piece of evidence available for us," Jones said.

Bomba was wearing a body camera, said police.

There were no surveillance cameras on that level of the parking garage, police said. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

There is no evidence to suggest the gunshot was self-inflicted, Jones said, adding that the shooting is being treated as a homicide.

"We will get to the bottom of this and we'll hold people accountable," Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich vowed.

ABC News' Sarah Shales contributed to this report.