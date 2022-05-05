Police officer shot in northwest Atlanta along popular strip of restaurants

An Atlanta police officer was shot in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Marietta Street along a popular strip of restaurants that includes bartaco. Atlanta police said the officer is stable.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene when police escorted an ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said they are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and if anyone else was hurt.

The officer’s name has not been released and it’s unclear where he was shot.

We’ve got a crew headed to the scene to gather more details, for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.