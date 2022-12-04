A police officer shot one man overnight in Wynwood during Art Week, Miami police say

David J. Neal
·1 min read

A police shooting in Wynwood, one of Miami Art Week’s centers of activity, sent one man to the hospital Sunday, Miami police say.

Northwest Second Avenue has been closed from 24th Street to 28th Street throughout Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:07 a.m. after officers answered an assault call at Northwest Second Avenue and 27th Street. As they tried to take a suspect into custody, police say, one officer shot the suspect in his right shoulder. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries described as “non-life threatening.”

As is standard, Miami police’s internal affairs detectives as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

