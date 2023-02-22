Police officer shot overnight in exchange of gunfire with suspect in Duquesne

A Duquesne police officer who was shot overnight is in stable condition.

The officer was responding to the area of Catherine and Savey streets around 12:18 a.m. for a report of shots fired and was immediately met by gunfire, according to a report from Allegheny County police.

The officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the leg.

The officer was shot in the foot, according to the report.

Other officers responding took the suspect into custody. The suspect and officer were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond is on the scene gathering details, and will have more through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

