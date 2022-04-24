Police officer shot responding to incident in Cayce, officials say

A Cayce Police Department officer was shot in the line of duty while responding to an overnight call, officials said Sunday morning.

At about 2:45 a.m., police received a call about a domestic disturbance, police department spokeswoman Ashley Hunter said.

Officers arrived on the scene and three of them made contact with a person involved in the domestic incident, according to Hunter.

That person opened fire and shot one of the responding officers, police said.

Information on the the officer’s condition was not available.

There was no word if the shooter was arrested, or if police fired at that person.

Police will hold a news conference in Lexington County to provide more information on the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.