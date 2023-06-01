Police officer shot in standoff in Brandon. Suspect barricaded in home

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that has left one officer shot and involves the Brandon Police Department and other agencies at a residence in the Crossgates neighborhood in Brandon.

Officials said the shooting occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Terrapin Hill Road in Brandon.

MBI officials said officers received a call about a possible hostage situation. Moments after arriving at the scene, the subject fired shots at officers.

One officer received significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The identity of that officer has not been verified. The involved subject remains barricaded inside the residence with unknown injuries.

Multiple agencies remain on the scene, including the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, Pearl Police and at least one SWAT team, according to WLBT reports.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. After completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General's Office.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Police officer shot during standoff in Brandon, MS